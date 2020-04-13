Short cut, as Úrsula Corberó manages it in quarantine

Solo Úrsula Corberó, Tokio de The paper house (season number 4 is now on Netflix) could to demonstrate his bold and impulsive “Maserati” character even during the quarantine at home, which he is spending in Buenos Aires with his partner Chino Darín.

In a video interview during the Spanish program La Resistencia , showed his hair stylist art. The actress has indeed shown live how she takes care of the fringe of her mullet cut that usually settles on its own and not only because of forced quarantine.

Úrsula took the scissors and explained to her colleague Jaime Lorente (Denver de The paper house ) with her in video interview, how to do it. The technique is that of the torchon: Úrsula has rolled up a front tuft and with the tip of the scissors has cut the torchon in several movements, so as to recreate the different levels that characterize his disheveled look. The scissors were not the best and in the end he had to desist from the live tutorial, “he does the same, he won't leave the house for at least a month,” he commented.

In order not to make mistakes we asked Lorenzo Marchelle, hair stylist of Alfaparf Milano tips for managing the short cut during quarantine.

«First of all I suggest cutting the bare minimum and worrying only about the fringe and the front of the cut, leaving the rear part alone. It is almost impossible, in fact, to be able to shorten the hair on the nape. The risk is to make holes and to ruin the pixie cut structure “, says Marchelle.

PIXIE CUT FROM FRINGE TO CIUFFO

“From the beginning of the lockdown, the hair will have grown about three centimeters. Who has the pixie cut can turn the bangs into a tuft. To create it, I bring them forward forming a semicircle from eyebrow to eyebrow, at this point I cut the tuft only from the side where I want to make it turn. It is important never to keep the scissors flat, but always tip. In this way, the hair is cut by proceeding with very thin locks and big mistakes are avoided “.

HOW TO DRAW THE PIXIE CUT

From pixie to bob, it's the natural progression of the short cut in quarantine. «After cutting the forelock, I bring the frontal hairs in front in a natural fall, I divide them with a central line and with the tip of the scissors I arrange any asymmetries. My advice is not to touch the back of the hair and to follow the scaling already performed by the hairdresser, simply shortening the length slightly. For a “Tokyo” look , let your hair dry naturally, for a more creased and casual effect “.

How to cut men's hair at home

