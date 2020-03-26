showyourroots,-the-campaign-of-closed-salons-for-covid-19-asking-to-wait-for-them

Stay away from do-it-yourself coloring . It is the appeal of many hair stylists in the world that due to the epidemic from Covid – 19 were forced to close the salons.

Lost customers look for alternative solutions and launch into home coloring with results that are not always happy, which often damage the hair structure. A problem that does not concern only those who have been invited to stay at home, but above all doctors, pharmacists, nurses and all those who work in grocery stores because their work in this moment of emergency is essential and for this reason all days, but that due to the closure of the hairdressers are forced to show the natural roots not retouched .

That's why a social campaign was born that encourages customers to show their roots without shame. The hashtag is #showyourroots, which could go viral like the famous #nomakeup, an invitation to wait for trusted experts, color professionals, to bring back the hair in perfect condition, and to embrace a more natural approach to color, albeit temporarily. Many hairdressers who recommend pressing the pause button to reduce color panic rather than speeding up on the DIY front.

https://www.instagram.com/graci_davo_hair/?utm_source=ig_embed

What to do in the meantime? Resort to temporary tricks, for those who just can't cope with the view of the gap between roots and lengths. In the gallery, a selection of products that could help in an emergency.

