siberia,-ecological-disaster:-20-thousand-tons-of-diesel-fuel-in-rivers

Ben 20 thousand tons of diesel fuel poured into the Arctic rivers Daldykan and Ambarnaya, coloring their waters red: the spill occurred on 29 May from a power plant near the city of Norilsk, in the arctic circle, 2. 900 kilometers north-east of Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency , criticizing Norilsk Nickel , the largest producer of nickel and palladium in the world, who would have taken too long to inform the authorities of the disaster.

Norilsk Nickel defended himself, declaring in a note that the “serious spill” is was caused by a degradation of the permafrost which in turn would have caused a subsidence of the tank supports , and added that, however, the incident was reported to the authorities in a “timely and correct” manner. Instead Yevgeny Zinichev, Minister of Civil Defense and Emergencies, declares that he was informed of the spillage only on 31 May. “All this time, the company has been trying to pinpoint the consequences of the diesel leak on its own.”

WWF Russia warned that diesel fuel may have reached Lake Pyasino, located at approximately 20 kilometers from the power plant. “Unfortunately, the most toxic components of diesel are light aromatics (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene), which in significant quantities will still dissolve in water and cannot be collected in any way “. The organization also stressed that the spill could lead to “ catastrophic consequences ” and threaten “the health and life of the local population “, as well as causing” irreparable damage to ecosystems: fish, birds and animals will die “. An investigation has been launched into the causes and responsibilities of the accident.

