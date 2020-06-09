silena,-the-resort-where-the-“remise-en-forme”-of-the-soul-is-done

Imagine a place where time flows slowly, the sun warms the heart and silence heals the soul. Here you are at Silena , retreat hotel located on the plateau of Valles , at 1. 350 altitude, set in a fairytale landscape where you can unplug and immerse yourself in a world of experiences that caress body and mind.

An exclusive buen retiro which not surprisingly defines itself “the soulful hotel” : here, in fact, the soul is at the center of everything , according to a philosophy of well-being born from frequent trips to the East and translated into a language that takes into account the influences of South-East Asia , but also of South Tyrolean culture and of the importance of contact with nature for absolute inner peace.

A wellness concept that is expressed in the embrace between Yin and Yang, between East and West, and that can be felt throughout the hotel starting from the interior design inspired by the art of feng shui. Concentrated on the essentials, on the cleanliness of the forms and built with natural materials, the hotel transfigures the evocative external landscape through large windows and large windows on the roof with sky view, for an experience of total well-being that helps to achieve inner serenity and psycho-physical balance.

The cardinal point of the resort and the beating heart of a stay in search of a remise en forme at 360 degrees, is the SPA: 1. 550 square meters where you can find yourself, unplug and feel free, giving yourself some pampering and recovering the harmony between body and mind that daily stress ruthlessly clears.

From here the access is direct to the Garden of Being, where you can meditate or walk on grass and moss for direct contact with the Earth and to the new panoramic area on the terrace, energetic place one step from heaven where you can breathe deeply the fresh mountain air and enjoy the magnificent landscape through the windows of the sauna (80 – 100 ° C and revitalizing infusions), the area of ​​silence, the outdoor living room with brazier, the infinity pool, the bio-sauna with herbs, the steam bath with the scents of the woods and the many private niches.

Yoga, acroyoga and meditation: care for the soul

Recharge your strengths, embrace the universe and follow your body: this is what you can expect from a stay at Silena. The Resident Yoga Teacher holds lessons several times a week in the dedicated space, the Kingdom of Yoga, with direct access to the garden and infinite tranquility. When possible, lessons are also held outdoors, next to the swimming pool, sometimes on the roof terrace, other times on a lawn or in the woods. In the morning to live the experience of a soft awakening or in the evening to end the day with a relaxing session under the starry sky. And then there is acroyoga, to be done in pairs, for a good injection of courage and self-confidence and 'other.

For those who do not want only to do yoga on vacation but a real yoga holiday, the Silena also organizes yoga retreats, intense trips of a couple of days for small groups with three hours a day of practice during which it is possible to have further “soulful” experiences such as hiking in the woods with breathing exercises or outdoor meditation.

A meditation room is available in the hotel to practice alone or as a couple even outside the hours of guided meditations with Tibetan bells or aromatic essences.

And since mens sana in corpore sano , physical fitness is also important here. Indoor or outdoor training is essential if you really want to experience an internal and external rebirth. Simon, a former professional footballer, Steffi and Ida are the personal trainers will support you both in the indoor fitness room and outside, in the mountains, for hiking, MTB trails, trails running , or Qi Gong sessions to control breathing and mind.

Finally, it is worth spending two words on the Tea Library, where books are the beneficial food for the mind. Next to the library, the hotel's literary lounge holds approximately 1. 000 books dedicated to beautiful things of life , novels, short stories, manuals on botanical gardens and the South Tyrolean mountains, volumes that invite you to let go, immerse yourself in reading and carve out some time for yourself.

But there are several ways to read: you can also have a cart of books in your room from which you can choose your own or order a book from the “menu” and have it “serve” for coffee or listen to “ an infusion of words “in the sauna , ie a reading recorded by the South Tyrolean author Lenz Koppelstätter.

Summer Offers 2020

“Finally we will return … 4 = 3” is the package with which Silena inaugurates the summer season after the forced stop of the lockdown due to the Covid emergency – 19: 4 nights for the price of 3 starting from 456 euro from 28 June to 9 July and from 495 euros from 12 on 16 July. Per person in a Superior double room, from Sunday to Thursday.

Obviously all the rules of social distancing and the health protocols required by the particular historical moment are respected and here there is an entire page dedicated to the provisions implemented to guarantee complete safety of guests.

In the gallery above a taste of what awaits you.



