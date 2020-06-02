“silence-is-not-an-option”,-the-tweet-from-the-trust-of-elizabeth-ii,-harry-and-meghan-on-the-death-of-george-floyd

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust , of which Queen Elizabeth II is patron, Harry is president and Meghan vice-president, has sided with the protest in the USA for the death of George Floyd.

The organization that supports, finances and connects young leaders from around the world in making their dreams come true, has used Twitter to support the #blacklivesmatter movement. «Young people are a vital voice against injustice and racism in the world. As a global community of young leaders, we remain united in the pursuit of justice and in finding better ways to move forward.

Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter. “

Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. Silence is not an option. # BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/PyFlfGvbhN – The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) June 1, 2020

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex was appointed vice president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The former Dukes of Sussex had shown a lot of commitment to the Trust before their wedding, as the Queen had given Harry the title of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. The couple also embarked on several Royal tours and visited many countries including Australia and New Zealand, Tonga, Morocco as president and vice president of The Queen Commonwealth Trust.

READ ALSO

Minneapolis: “George Floyd died of asphyxiation”. The new autopsy

READ ALSO

The death of George Floyd, the blackout of the stars to pay him homage