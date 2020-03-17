Silicates Market to See Incredible Growth During 2027 | Zhejiang Jiashan Dechang Powdered Materiai Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries

Report on Silicates Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Silicates Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Silicates market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows Zhejiang Jiashan Dechang Powdered Materiai Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, BASF SE, W.R. Grace & Co., Huber Engineered Materials, PQ Corporation, Z.Ch. Rudniki SA, CIECH Group, Glassven C.A, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Silmaco NV, BEKO Troyan, Industrial Chemicals Ltd, SIEKEM d.o.o, Qingdao Dongyue Sodium Silicate, MAGNIFIN, and Aromachimie Company Ltd,.

Silicates Market Key Developments:

In July 2016, a division of J.M. Huber Corporation, invested for the commercial production capacity of its patented Spherilex amorphous precipitated spherical silica and silicate technology at its Hamina, Finland production facility. This investment helped the company in gaining a further growth in terms of the global silicates market.

In December 2016, Evonik Industries AG acquired the silica business of a US based company J. M. Huber. This acquisition is helped the company is expanding its position in North America and Asia. Moreover, this acquisition helped the company is expanding its product portfolio.

On 25th April 2019, BASF SE invested in the modernization and improvement of its existing silica plant at its Düsseldorf-Holthausen, Germany site. This plant is developed so as to meet the company’s rising demand in case of silicates and thereby strengthen the company’s leadership in the West European silicates markets.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics.

Market segmentation up to the second or third level.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments.

Market shares and strategies of key players.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

