Silvano Petrosino: the lesson of the lowercase b
It is that of the good, which ordinary people have been able to do in these difficult times. Will we remember it later? We asked the philosopher Silvano Petrosino about it. He replied that history teaches only if we choose it to be so. Because men are not born, but become every day
“Will we be different people afterwards?” Silvano Petrosino answers the landline phone of his home to the question that accompanies the thoughts of many, in these days when we have raised our eyes to tomorrow. Petrosino is a contemporary philosopher, professor of the Catholic University of Milan , loved by his students – and not only – for his ability to make his subject something alive, which always concerns us.
Be silent for a moment, sigh.
«I'm not particularly optimistic about the aftermath. Man is a strange animal and is not said to be able to learn lessons. It is always said that history teaches, but it is not so true. Life will resume with its rhythms and we will easily forget. But this, like all serious things in the history of humanity, is a great opportunity for change “.
In which direction?
«That of a greater seriousness towards life. If we get more serious we understand that certain things are not essential at all. The most important example is that of time. Our era lives under the dictatorship of urgency: everything is urgent, essential, to be done now. This thing is a fiction, an infantilism. The world of urgency is a fake world “.
Why do you call it childish behavior?
“Because when we tell the other that something is urgent, we put our person at the center of the scene. It is as if we were saying to him: but how can you not realize that I – and what I do – are important? But this is the typical attitude of the child who continues to ask the other for confirmation of his identity, to tell him: tell me I exist. In the child it is right that it is so, but in the adult it is not. We have such a precarious conception of ourselves that we need the other to tell us that we are important. There is another aspect of the weather that we could leave behind after the pandemic. I would call it: life is now “.
Life all at once?
«Time as” now “,” now “is not human time. Human time is history. And history is made of memories, expectations, hopes, steps back. History and human time are also made of patience. Patience is something that, if we want to learn it, the queues outside the supermarkets are teaching us. The pandemic forces us to see that time is never, only our time, but also that of the other “.
We could learn things, but it is not said that we will. What will ensure that the lesson of this experience is not lost?
«The decision and the responsibility. Nothing happens spontaneously in man. Let's take love: one decides to make that phone call, decides that a fight is not final. I always talk to my students about what I call “the law of double birth”: you come to life without deciding it, but you don't become men without deciding it. We continue to decide, throughout our lives, because we never stop becoming men. So we also have to decide that we want to learn something from what's going on. But, as I said at the beginning, I'm not optimistic. There may also be a backlash, but in the opposite direction. Forget, stun. The nightlife, happy hour. Among other things, it makes one think that the epicenter of all this drama was not an African village, nor a South American favela, but the performing Lombardy. Where you still compete on the time in which a hospital was made: mine in 3 days, mine in 36 hours. Like children who do to those who spit further “.
Was there anything that surprised you in this crisis?
«The generosity and solidarity of people: and this speaks volumes for a country. Ordinary people have given formidable proof. Unfortunately, we don't believe in the good, we don't have a thought about the good. Faced with a beautiful gesture we always have an explanation that reduces it: but yes, those are boyscout, that's why they do it. Those others are involved, they are committed to that. Even on the individual who does a good deed we can say: but you know, he is a good one. “
Why do we do this?
«Allow me a banal joke: a falling tree makes more noise than a growing forest. The real good always has a lowercase b. Just as true love always has a lowercase. True love is not that of movies, but that of everyday life, the one in which we keep company, in which we accompany our children to kindergarten and to the dentist. If God exists, He has done good with a lowercase b because we are committed to seeing it. And this pandemic gave us the opportunity. Just as it is showing us that the poor are there. Before, we were too focused on excellence. Excellence for me is an obscene word. We live in a society that continually produces “waste”: the poor are there, even in our wealthy world. It took the virus to remind us of it. “
There are those who have compared this pandemic to a war. Agree?
“I think wars are much worse, but I understand that this word has been used to scare us a little, and rightly make us stay at home. It was really a war in certain countries in the province of Bergamo, because, as conflicts do, it has wiped out entire generations “.
In the name of our health and collective health we have accepted a reduction in personal freedoms. In some countries, privacy was also sacrificed, allowing to be tracked. If they ask us do you prefer health or rights, we choose health. Isn't it a dangerous slope?
«In Italy we have renounced a quota of personal freedom, it's true. How do you protect yourself from drifts? Vigilando. And here politics comes into play. When Salvini declares respect for Orbán because his full powers are the result of a democratic choice, it must be remembered that Hitler was voted democratically. It is not that if something is democratically voted it is fine in itself. The reduction of freedoms in certain situations does not seem to me scandalous, but dangerous yes. When should these limitations be stopped? Do doctors say so? Yes, but it's not just a health choice. It is a political choice because in democracy politics has the role of surveillance of limits: so far yes, beyond no. And the limit must be placed upstream, not continuously moved. How many times can I ask citizens to believe me? “.
There are theories according to which this virus is the answer of the planet to our way of treating it, according to some of them, even a sort of beneficial pause imposed on man.
«These theories are only the re-proposition of the vision of God as the one who punishes, but in a secular version. If we go to read the two sermons that Father Paneloux makes in The Plague of Camus we see that in the first he says exactly this: “This scourge came because God chastises us. It is our sins that caused the plague. ” Then Father Paneloux sees the children die, makes a second sermon and says: “This scourge is a great mystery, we cannot do anything but try to do good”. There is nothing else to say. “
A word that we can carry around in the desirable new world.
“Seriousness. We must learn to be more serious. We have discovered that we are fragile, in the face of our fragility we must be serious. And to recognize our limits, which so far we have always and only thought of having to overcome. “If you dream you can do it” what world view is it? The first verse of the chorus of Sophocles' Antigone says: “There are many strange things in the world, but nothing is more strange than man”. And we, however, want to reduce it to a simple consumer? Young people reduce them to the race for talent? A “one in a thousand makes it”? Do we want to reduce the job to the profession? As if a woman or a man who makes bakers were bankrupt. We continue to confuse fulfilling a life with success. Van Gogh hasn't sold a painting in his life. Yet the last days before committing suicide he painted two paintings a day. Because he was a painter, and the painter does not paint to sell the paintings “.
Silvano Petrosino, 65 years. He is a philosopher and professor at the Catholic University of Milan where he teaches theories of communication and religious and media anthropology. His latest book is Desire. We are not children of the stars.
