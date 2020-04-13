silvano-petrosino:-the-lesson-of-the-lowercase-b

This article has been published on the number 15 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until 15 April

“Will we be different people afterwards?” Silvano Petrosino answers the landline phone of his home to the question that accompanies the thoughts of many, in these days when we have raised our eyes to tomorrow. Petrosino is a contemporary philosopher, professor of the Catholic University of Milan , loved by his students – and not only – for his ability to make his subject something alive, which always concerns us.

Be silent for a moment, sigh.

«I'm not particularly optimistic about the aftermath. Man is a strange animal and is not said to be able to learn lessons. It is always said that history teaches, but it is not so true. Life will resume with its rhythms and we will easily forget. But this, like all serious things in the history of humanity, is a great opportunity for change “.

In which direction?

«That of a greater seriousness towards life. If we get more serious we understand that certain things are not essential at all. The most important example is that of time. Our era lives under the dictatorship of urgency: everything is urgent, essential, to be done now. This thing is a fiction, an infantilism. The world of urgency is a fake world “.

Why do you call it childish behavior?

“Because when we tell the other that something is urgent, we put our person at the center of the scene. It is as if we were saying to him: but how can you not realize that I – and what I do – are important? But this is the typical attitude of the child who continues to ask the other for confirmation of his identity, to tell him: tell me I exist. In the child it is right that it is so, but in the adult it is not. We have such a precarious conception of ourselves that we need the other to tell us that we are important. There is another aspect of the weather that we could leave behind after the pandemic. I would call it: life is now “.

Life all at once?

«Time as” now “,” now “is not human time. Human time is history. And history is made of memories, expectations, hopes, steps back. History and human time are also made of patience. Patience is something that, if we want to learn it, the queues outside the supermarkets are teaching us. The pandemic forces us to see that time is never, only our time, but also that of the other “.

We could learn things, but it is not said that we will. What will ensure that the lesson of this experience is not lost?

«The decision and the responsibility. Nothing happens spontaneously in man. Let's take love: one decides to make that phone call, decides that a fight is not final. I always talk to my students about what I call “the law of double birth”: you come to life without deciding it, but you don't become men without deciding it. We continue to decide, throughout our lives, because we never stop becoming men. So we also have to decide that we want to learn something from what's going on. But, as I said at the beginning, I'm not optimistic. There may also be a backlash, but in the opposite direction. Forget, stun. The nightlife, happy hour. Among other things, it makes one think that the epicenter of all this drama was not an African village, nor a South American favela, but the performing Lombardy. Where you still compete on the time in which a hospital was made: mine in 3 days, mine in 36 hours. Like children who do to those who spit further “.