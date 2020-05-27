World
Silver Ribbons 2020: 9 nominations for “Pinocchio” and “Favolacce”
Pinocchio and Favolacce are the favorites for the Silver Ribbons 2020, the prize that is awarded by 74 years since SNGCI (National Union of Italian Film Journalists). This year, however, the ceremony will not take place, as usual, at the Ancient Theater of Taormina, but in a Roman location (to be defined) and with all the security trappings for the Covis emergency.
The film by Matteo Garrone and the very young brothers D'Innocenzo (also awarded at the Berlinale with the Silver Bear for the screenplay) they grab nine nominations, follow The best years with eight nominations, The Goddess Fortuna, The Mayor of the Health District and Martin Eden with seven. In the five best titles, in addition to the two primatist titles and the films directed by Gabriele Muccino and Ferzan Özpetek, stands out Hammamet by Gianni Amelio.
READ ALSO
Barbara Chicchiarelli: The desire to be happy, between Favolacce and black holes
To these are added three other names to make up the long list (of 10) of the category “Best director”: Pupi Avati for Il signor diavolo , Cristina Comencini for Tornare (available on streaming platforms) and Gabriele Salvatores for All my crazy love . Among the actors stands Pierfrancesco Favino , recently awarded the David di Donatello for his Buscetta, but this time the Nastri focus on his Craxi in Hammamet . Picchio will have to deal with Luca Marinelli , Coppa Volpi in Venice for Martin Eden, Stefano Accorsi and Edoardo Leo, in couple for La Dea Fortuna , Francesco Di Leva ( The Mayor of the Rione Sanità ) and with Kim Rossi Stuart ( The most beautiful years ).
READ ALSO
david di Donatello 2020, Piefrancesco Favino wins the first time as a leading actor
Among the non-protagonists Roberto Benigni is the super favorite thanks to his Geppetto in Pinocchio by Garrone. Carlo Buccirosso ( 5 is the perfect number ), Carlo Cecchi ( Martin Eden ), Massimiliano Gallo and Roberto De Francesco ( The Mayor of the Rione Sanità ) and Massimo Popolizio ( The first Christmas – The thief of days ) are his direct competitors .
The “Best Actress” category also defends itself for the quality of the protagonists. Giovanna Mezzogiorno ( Tornare) leads the list composed by Micaela Ramazzotti ( The most beautiful years ), Jasmine Trinca ( La Goddess Fortuna ), Lunetta Savino ( Rosa ) and Lucia Sardo ( Picciridda ).
The race is open among the non-protagonists. There are: Barbara Chichiarelli ( Favolacce ), Matilde Gioli ( The golden men ), Valeria Golino competing with two films ( 5 is the perfect number – Portrait of the young woman in flames ), the star of the series Baby Benedetta Porcaroli ( 18 gifts ) and Alba Rohrwacher (Maybe).
Ficarra and Picone with The first Christmas, after having withdrawn the spectator's David, end up in the fifth for the best comedy of the year . The adversaries are tough: from Figli, last film written by Mattia Torre to Far away by Gianni Di Gregorio, from I hate Massimo Venier's summer with Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo, at Tolo tolo by Checco Zalone. Will the box office king manage to bring home his first Ribbon?
The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Toni Servillo , while the Ribbon of the Year will be awarded to I wanted to hide by Giorgio Rights, which rewards the director, the producers (Carlo Degli Esposti and Nicola Serra for Palomar and Paolo Del Brocco for Rai Cinema), the entire team of technicians and collaborators, and the actor Elio Germano , extraordinary in the role of the painter Ligabue . “We hope to share this award with all viewers soon,” Germano said in a video message. Appointment towards the end of June-beginning of July for the ceremony (sui generis) of the Silver Ribbons 2020.
READ ALSO
Berlinale 2020, Elio Germano best actor: I dedicate the prize to all the wrong ones
ALL APPLICATIONS
BEST FILM
The most beautiful years by Gabriele Muccino
Hammamet by Gianni Amelio
The goddess luck by Ferzan Ozpetek
Favolacce by Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo
Pincocchio by Matteo Garrone
BEST DIRECTOR
Gianni Amelio – Hammamet
Pupi Avati – The Devil Mister
Cristina Comencini – Come back
Fratelli D’Innocenzo – Favolacce
Matteo Garrone – Pinocchio
Pietro Marcello – Martin Eden
Mario Martone – The mayor of the Rione Sanità
Gabriele Muccino – The most beautiful years
Ferzan Ozpetek – The Lucky Goddess
Gabriele Salvatores – All my crazy love
BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
Stefano Cipani – My Brother Chases Dinosaurs
Marco D’Amore – The immortal
Roberto De Feo – The Nest
Ginevra Elkann – Maybe
Carlo Sironi – Sole
Igor Tuveri (Igort) – 5 Is The Perfect Number
BEST COMEDY
Children of Giuseppe Bonito
Salvo Ficarra's First Christmas, Valentino Picone
Far Away by Gianni Di Gregorio
I hate Massimo Venier's summer
Tolo Tolo by Luca Medici
BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR
Stefano Accorsi, Edoardo Leo – The goddess of luck
Pierfrancesco Favino – Hammamet
Luca Marinelli – Martin Eden
Francesco Di Leva – The Mayor of the Rione Sanità
Kim Rossi Stuart – The Most Beautiful Years
BEST PROTAGONIST ACTRESS
Giovanna Mezzogiorno – Come back
Micaela Ramazzotti – The most beautiful years
Bezel Savino – Rose
Lucia Sardo – Picciridda
Jasmine Trinca – The Goddess Fortuna
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Roberto Benigni – Pinocchio
Carlo Buccirosso – 5 is the perfect number
Carlo Cecchi – Martin Eden
M Gallo, R. De Francesco – The Mayor of the Rione Sanità
Massimo Popolizio – The First Christmas; The Thief of Days
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Barbara Chichiarelli – Favolacce
Matilde Gioli – The Golden Men
Valeria Golino – 5 is the perfect number; Portrait Of The Young Woman In Flames
Benedetta Porcaroli– 18 Gifts
Alba Rohrwacher – Maybe
BEST ACTOR OF A COMEDY
Luca Argentero – Good girls
Giorgio Colangeli – Far Away
Valerio Mastandrea – Sons
Giampaolo Morelli – 7 hours to make you fall in love
Gianmarco Tognazzi – They are just ghosts
BEST ACTRESS OF A COMEDY
Antonella Attili – Tolo Tolo
Paola Cortellesi – Sons
Anna Foglietta – D.N.A. – Definitely Not Suitable
Lucia Mascino – I hate summer
Serena Rossi – Good girls; 7 hours to make you fall in love
BEST PRODUCER
Marco Belardi, Lotus Production and Paolo del Brocco, Rai Cinema 3 with r Marys Ent.- The most beautiful years;
Agostino, Giuseppe and Mariagrazia Saccà, Rai Cinema and Vision Distribution – Favolacce and Hammamet ;
Attilio De Razza, Tramp Limited, Giampaolo Letta di Medusa – The first Christmas;
Luca Barbaraeschi, Eliseo Cinema, Paolo del Brocco Rai Cinema – The Officer and the spy;
Matteo Garrone Archimede film, Paolo del Brocco Rai Cinema, Leone Film – Pinocchio
BEST SCREENPLAY
Favolacce – Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo
The Mayor of the Rione Sanità – Mario Martone, Ippolita Di Majo
The Goddess Fortuna – Gianni Romoli, Silvia Ranfagni, Ferzan Ozpetek
Martin Eden – Pietro Marcello, Maurizio Braucci
All my crazy love – Umberto Contarello, Sara Mosetti
BEST SUBJECT
Bar Giuseppe di Giulio Base
Buio by Emanuela Rossi
The great leap by Daniele Costantini
Signor Diavolo di Pupi, Antonio and Tommaso Avati
The man in the labyrinth by Donato Carrisi
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
Luan Amelio – Hammamet
Paolo Carnera – Favolacce
Daniele Ciprì – The first Christmas
Daria D’Antonio – Returning; The thief of days
Italo Petriccione – All my crazy love
BEST SCENOGRAPHY
Dimitri Capuani – Pinocchio
Emita Frigato, Paola Peraro – Favolacce
Giuliano Pannuti – The Mister Devil
Luca Servino – Martin Eden
Tonino Zera – The man of the labyrinth
BEST COSTUMES
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Pinocchio; Favolacce
Cristina Francioni – The first Christmas
Alessandro Lai – Returning
Andrea Cavaletto – Martin Eden
Nicoletta Taranta – 5 is the perfect number
BEST ASSEMBLY
Esmeralda Calabria – Favolacce
Marco Spoletini – Pinocchio; Villa with guests
Jacopo Quadri – The Mayor of the Rione Sanità
Patrizio Marone – The immortal
Claudio Di Mauro – The most beautiful years; 18 presents
BEST SOUND
Maurizio Argentieri – The mayor of the Sanità district; Return
Gianluca Costamagna – The immortal
Denny De Angelis – Martin Eden
Maricetta Lombardo – Pinocchio
Gilberto Martinelli – All my crazy love
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Brunori Sas – I hate summer
Pasquale Catalano – The goddess of luck
Dario Marianelli – Pinocchio
Mauro Pagani – All my crazy love
Nicola Piovani – The most beautiful years
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
What a wonderful life of Diodato – The Goddess Fortuna
The most beautiful years of Claudio Baglioni – The most beautiful years
The thief of days by Alessandro Nelson Garofalo sung by Alessandro Nero Nelson and Claudio Gnut – The thief of days
Rione Sanità by Ralph P. (Raffaele Buonomo) – The Mayor of the Rione Sanità
A distraction error by Brunori Sas – The guest
We come from Napoli by Liberato with Robert Del Naja – Ultras