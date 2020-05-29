silvia-and-alessandro,-married-couple-from-a-love-born-on-a-bench

«They met ten years ago on a bench and we have followed and helped them ever since. Seeing them married is wonderful and shows once again that the heart does not care where a person lives or how much money he has . Only love matters. ” To tell this story to Repubblica is Gianfranco Moretti, coordinator of the group of City Angels in Como, because the knows firsthand: Silvia and Alessandro are two clochards.

The meeting took place when both were already on the street, she still occasionally.

After three months they got engaged and on 20 May, on their tenth anniversary, they got married in the Municipality of Como . “We celebrated with a refreshment at the Caritas dormitory, with the people who sleep there, with volunteers and leaders of Caritas, the Red Cross and the City Angels,” Silvia told the newspaper The Province of Como .

She is 36 years, he 53. She had a pink dress donated by him, Alessandro white jacket and tie donated by the dorm keeper. « We used the engagement ring he gave me ten years ago as a wedding ring and a ring that he gave him a friend . ” Two homeless friends acted as witnesses. Among the wedding gifts two new sleeping bags, biscuits and candies.

It is she who tells the first meeting. “We met in February 2010. I was on a bench in Piazza Vittoria in Como, he stared at me ten minutes without deigning to greet me. In April he offered me an umbrella because it threatened rain. In just over an hour, he told me his whole life. He taught me that showing affection and love is not bad. I was not used to doing it, having grown up without hugs and expressions of affection “.

They have lived in the cold emergency dormitory of Caritas since December, but soon they will return to the outdoors because the dormitory is seasonal in Como. «I'm sick, but I'm not alone; Ale and I support each other . We are concerned about others. At the dormitory there are elderly people over 70 years, some even with serious illnesses. Someone put his hand on his heart and help us homeless »asks Silvia. Alexander thinks first of all about her: «Silvia can be sure that whatever happens we will always be united».

The coordinator of the City Angels of Como tells them as follows: «In the street there are criminals, but also many very good people that life has beaten . This is their case: Silvia writes beautiful poems and Alessandro has a great sensitivity “.

