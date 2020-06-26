silvia-d’amico:-“the-need-to-transform-myself”

No epiphany and no sudden electrocution: Silvia D'Amico understood that she would become an actress when her mother chased her around the house as a child and, seeing her around « to do the scripts, ”nicknamed Eleonora Duse. «It's as if I hadn't chosen to do this job, and this was my luck and my sentence» says Silvia on the phone from her home in Rome, back from the press conference of Il Regno , the new film by Francesco Fanuele which debuts on June 26 on streaming platforms.

“It was strange to go back to normal, and also a little tiring. With the microphones always sanitized, the mask and the rest »explains Silvia who, despite her 34 years of age, defines herself as the least technological person in the world, note that it clashes with an era in which hundreds of actors use social media not only to promote themselves, but also to celebrate themselves.

«I don't use social media much. Even during the quarantine, I continued to make little use of the screen because I was afraid to feel even more the sense of closure that had been imposed on us ». The analogical nature of Silvia D'Amico, now tired of answering all those questions that ask her if she captures the irony of the similarity of her name and surname with those of Silvio D'Amico – «Maybe it was my mother's strategy as well that »- is probably due to the technological familiarity exhibited by his father and brother, who works closely with technology:« It often happens that when you are born in a family that does a certain job, you refuse it. If my father found out that I use the computer for him it would be a great wonder »jokes Silvia who, in her career, has taken part in beautiful films such as Do not be bad by Claudio Caligari and, more recently, Brave girls by Michela Andreozzi. Il Regno is the first production that sees Silvia acting in costume: the film, in fact, tells of a community that has chosen to isolate himself from the outside world to recreate a medieval village on Salaria, a microcosm in which technology and interference from the outside are absolutely prohibited.

What was it like going back to the Middle Ages?

“Returning physically to a place and time completely different from ours was fun, a purifying experience. Relationships with people were completely different and it is interesting that my character clashes with modernity through the person of Stefano Fresi, who appears to her a bit like an extraterrestrial during the film. Making a new discovery of everything is stimulating, it helps you re-evaluate what you have and look at it from another perspective, better addressing the pros and cons “.

Did you find the stage costume comfortable?

«I have to say yes. Playing a girl of the people, most of the time I was dressed in these tunics that seemed to come from old Bible films and that are of incredible comfort, as if I were always wearing a nightgown. Every time I approach a role I try to feel comfortable with what I wear, even if it is a thousand scaffolding or very tight clothes. This time, then, there was also a great job of image: they put a wig with very long hair, they darkened my skin and they also thickened my eyebrows “.

How did you feel about being transformed?

«Transformation is one of the greatest privileges of this work. Beyond the aesthetic taste, it's nice when you can become something very different from yourself. In this perspective, I really enjoy seeing myself like this: when you are concerned, you often focus only on defects, but I believe that in reality it is continuous growth because it is always useful to look from the outside. Then, of course, I am not one of those who see each other a thousand times: go the first, but the second must really oblige me “.

Ne The kingdom lives in the Middle Ages but, being able to choose, in which era would it return?

«I would like to live the fantastic seventies because it was a period of great revolutions and the generations before mine claim it with some pride. Even if the freedom of that time is not comparable to what we have today, I think I would have liked to experience that climate of change and sharing “.

You decide to be an actress when you were 6 years old, writing a show that you staged with your friends: do you remember what you were talking about?

«It was a show on Carnival masks, it seems to me that I was doing Arlecchino. Since I was a child I have always played male, hybrid roles, also in the Academy. Since the dawn my mania to transform myself was already there: I liked to estrange myself from what I was to take another form. I am a very dynamic and full of ideas person, and the body and my way of being reflect this thing that I feel inside me “.

As a teenager, the moment when you seriously start thinking about the future, have you ever caressed the idea of ​​doing another job?

“I realize I'm boring, but I never wanted to do anything else. The only crossroads at which I was called was when, at 14 years, they asked me to choose whether to take a solfeggio diploma on the piano or to continue the theater course, and I had no doubts about what to do. To date I have no regrets and I am convinced that my musical training has been fundamental in my work. Studying piano for 10 years I think I have gained an ear and a musicality that make the difference, a great teacher like Carlo Cecchi also told me. Many actors were born with music “.

Sing, too?

“It's another great passion of mine, but it never blossomed. It is something that embarrasses me there, even in karaoke it takes a while before I melt, but then when I leave I don't stop anymore. Maybe one day it will happen to sing in a film, sometimes it happened in the theater “.

He once said to wait for the turning point: what did he mean?

«I am afraid I have been misunderstood. I am working hard to build a path where each role is capable of making a difference. I try to make the things I do exclusive and particular, with their uniqueness, and that's why I think it's bad to talk about a path without arriving in an actor's career. It is not nice to say that one role is greater than another, the important thing is to restore dignity to what you do, without making rankings “.

Are you afraid to comment on the directors you would like to work with in the future?

«Even those I never say. Partly for superstition and partly because each meeting is unique: it is true that the great masters leave their mark, but maybe the meeting that will change your life will be with a director with whom you never thought of working. All can be”.

(Opening photo by Anna Faragona)

Silvia D’Amico: “Ready to become Italian Friends”

Silvia D’Amico: “The beauty of waiting for the change”