silvia-provvedi-breaks-the-silence:-the-first-photo-with-nicole

The silence was broken by a black and white photo. Silvia Provvedi, with her baby close to her chest, is back online, on the Instagram profile shared with her twin sister Giulia. Words, he didn't use them. To tell the meaning of the image , the first with his daughter Nicole , was a red heart and a story published by his sister. “You stole the heart from your aunt,” wrote Giulia Provvedi, publishing a photo of the shared profile among the stories of the profile, the daughter of a man now accused of mafia association.

Giorgio De Sfatano , to whom Silvia Provvedi referred as “Malefix”, was arrested on 24 June, before that little Nicole could make a week of life. The twins, then, closed in on their own, refusing to comment publicly on what happened. The close-up photo marked the first public appearance of the black haired Donatella, who returned to smile at the side of her little girl.

Giorgio De Stefano, Silvia Provvedi's boyfriend, arrested in an operation against the 'Ndrangheta