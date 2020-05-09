silvia-romano-has-been-released:-the-announcement-of-prime-minister-giuseppe-conte

«Silvia Romano has been freed! I thank the women and men of our intelligence services. Silvia, we are waiting for you in Italy! ». The Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte thus announces on Twitter the release of the volunteer of 25 years kidnapped on 20 November 2018 by a commando of armed men in the village of Chakama, about 80 kilometers west of Malindi, in Kenya .

The young woman, originally from Milan , worked for the Marche non-profit organization Africa Milele which operates in Kenya , where he followed a project to support children with the children of an orphanage.

According to what was reconstructed by the Prosecutor of Rome, she was held captive in Somalia by men close to the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, the Somali organization affiliated to Al Qaeda and considered “political hostage”. The operation to free her would have “started at dawn this morning” and the girl, who will land tomorrow at 14 in Ciampino, «Is already in security », in the compound of the international forces in Mogadishu .

«I was strong and I resisted. I am fine and I am looking forward to returning to Italy “, were Silvia's first words. For a year and a half he had been waiting for this moment.

Even the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Facebook announces the release of the girl: «I wanted to give you good news. Silvia Romano is free. The State leaves no one behind “, writes Di Maio ,” A hug to his family. And thanks to our intelligence, the Aise in particular, the Farnesina and all those who worked on it. “



Many politicians who sent a message to the family, congratulating those who worked to find it.

A beautiful news! #SilviaRomano is finally free, thanks to those who worked for his release. A great joy for all of Italy! pic.twitter.com/QpW68UZAoR – Nicola Zingaretti (@nzingaretti) May 9, 2020

Great joy for the release of #SilviaRomano. A hug to the family, thanks to the Italian institutions – Matteo Renzi (@matteorenzi) May 9, 2020

But it is the whole of Italy that rejoices and no one is missing on Twitter.

So Alessandro Gassman : «#SilviaRomano free, is one of those news that, for a few long moments, make you forget what we are all experiencing. HOORAY !!! “

and Laura Boldrini : « Thanks to those who worked to free her and to those who never gave up on the idea of ​​her disappearance. This is news that moves me. Silvia is free! # SilviaRomano “

and Paolo Gentiloni : « # SilviaRomano has been released. That good news! Thanks to Intelligence and to all those who worked without ever losing hope “,

and Mario Calabresi : « Too long to pick up the phone to see what happens is a sad gesture, today finally something beautiful and long awaited: # SilviaRomano is free and can go home. A hug to you, your family and all those who silently saved her “,

and Beppe Sala : « Our fellow citizen # SilviaRomano it's free! In such a difficult moment this news is even more extraordinary. I have just heard his family and I have transmitted the affection and joy of the Milanese to them. Thanks to those who worked silently to bring her home “,

and Fiorella Mannoia : « In the midst of all this mess we are experiencing, a news that makes the heart fly . SILVIA ROMANO IS FREE! # SilviaRomano “

and Lorenzo Jovanotti : « CHEERS! # SilviaRomano it's free!”.

The messages are in the thousands and we too unite, with a close hug to the family.

