silvia-romano-is-at-home.-the-arrival-in-ciampino

The plane that brought Silvia Romano back to Italy landed in Ciampino in the early afternoon of Sunday 10 May, punctual . At 14, the jet of the Agency for Information and External Security touched the runway of the Roman airport . The door opened and, a few minutes later, the girl peeked over the stairs. Silvia Romano , the twenty-five year old co-worker kidnapped in November 2018, eighty kilometers from Malindi, she showed herself in the traditional African dress, with the body and head covered by the jilbab.

As soon as she got out, the Italian volunteer ran to hug the relatives: the mom, the dad, a family who for a a year and a half has waited for his return . Giuseppe Conte was by her side, in silence, waiting for her round. Then, when the parents finished kissing their baby, the premier came over to her. With him, in Ciampino, also the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio .

The grillini have brought the elbow to Silvia Romano and his family, in compliance with the social distancing measures that the Coronavirus has imposed on them. Silvia Romano, who put the mask down on her chin to speak with her family, replied with a smile. Then she left, away from the eye of the cameras. «I was strong, I resisted», he had already said yesterday, in a first telephone call with the Italian institutions. «In such a moment, it is a small sign of hope, the state has never stopped working », said Conte, after posing for the usual photo with the volunteer and her family.

In Milan, meanwhile, the bells of the Church of Santa Maria Bianca della Misericordia have rung in celebration . The Casoretto, district of Milan where Silvia Romano was born and raised, celebrated Silvia's return to Italy. Large banners appeared on the balconies, where the inhabitants of East Milan applauded the volunteer, who is now being questioned in the Ros barracks in Rome, to clarify the first details of her kidnapping.

