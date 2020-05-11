silvia-romano,-the-president-of-africa-milele:-“all-the-strength-that-is-in-her”

Silvia Romano landed in Ciampino on Sunday 10 May, free from captivity which for a year and a half kept it in Africa, away from home and family. To announce his release, even before the Farnesina could reach his parents, was Giuseppe Conte, with a laconic tweet. «Silvia Romano has been freed! I thank the women and men of the external intelligence services, “wrote the premier online, putting an end to an affair that began in November 2018, in Chakama, Kenya .

# SilviaRomanoLibera pic.twitter.com/A2RD9yiWdy – Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) May 10, 2020

Silvia Romano, then twenty-three, was one of the volunteers employed with the Onlus Africa Milele in giving support to the small orphans of the county of Kilifi. “She graduated in February and had already been to Kenya,” says Lilian Sora, president of an Onlus victim, today, of prejudice and fear. «We are a small reality and this story has meant a lot to us. Our beneficiaries were affected and, in January, we had to leave the children we supported at school at home. The funds were no longer enough, “he tells us a few hours after Silvia Romano's return to Italy, with a voice broken by emotion. «It still doesn't seem to have really happened, I can't metabolize all this joy. I didn't speak to the parents, I didn't speak to Silvia. I wait to be able to tell them how happy I am “.

When did you hear that Silvia Romano was free?

“I got the news yesterday with a message from a journalist, then I made sure it was true. It was not news that I would have expected to receive, not yesterday “.

Why not?

«Because of the silence. Especially in the last period, there has been a lot, a lot of silence. We didn't know what was going on. “

Silvia Romano's imprisonment lasted a year and a half. Did you keep in touch with your parents?

«I have always felt with parents, periodically. But official news from the government did not arrive. In addition, we have always been asked to keep confidentiality, not to spread what we were told “.

Have you ever known if parents have found themselves regretting their daughter's lifestyle choice?

“I do not know. Silvia has always had the desire to help and do good. I don't know if it was innate or the result of some personal experience, but it was there. Wax”.

How did you choose it?

“Silvia spent a period as a simple volunteer in Chakama in the summer after graduation. When we met, he was already in Kenya. I was in Chakama with my daughters, we met in person, in the village. We needed a contact person for the following period and in her I found a suitable figure, by attitude and professional path, to fill the role “.

Was it titled, then?

«We are a small non-profit organization, we cannot have supertitled professionals who demand exorbitant salaries. We have among the referents young graduates in cooperation subjects who have made important apprenticeships. They have always made a great contribution to us. “

Why did you choose Silvia for that role?

“I chose Silvia because she had the right temperament, the right will, the right spirit to do this type of work. To do this, you need to be strong, and when I heard your words yesterday I had proof of how strong there was in her. I never had any doubts about his stubbornness. I knew that only a disease or calamity would take it away “.

When Silvia Romano left for Chakama, was she aware of the risks she ran?

“What happened to Silvia is the extreme of the extreme that can happen in this work. There are many risks in volunteering in Kenya. It is far from inhabited centers, at the mercy of diseases and accidents. But the area in which we are and operate has never been considered a high-risk kidnapping. What happened to Silvia surprised all of us “.

In Italy, in the hours following Silvia Romano's return, his conversion to Islam was discussed. Do you think it can be spontaneous? Maybe the result of a personal journey undertaken before the kidnapping?

“I don't know what to say about the conversion because I haven't talked to Silvia yet, I'm also listening to the various voices chasing each other, but before making a judgment I would like to speak with certain sources. What I can say is that, as far as the population of Chakama is concerned, the Muslim side is a clear minority. It is absolutely not there that you could have approached Islam “.

