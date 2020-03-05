World

Silvio Berlusconi and Francesca Pascale “are no longer a couple”

An official note from Forza Italia crystallized the end of a relationship that had lasted for twelve years. Issued after the ex-eighty-three-year-old premier was paparazzi with what has been held up for months as his new flame

Francesca Pascale, 34 years, and Silvio Berlusconi, 83, «I am no longer a couple» . Crystallizing the end of an engagement that had lasted for twelve years was, yesterday evening, an official note from Forza Italia . It all started after a series of photos published by the weekly Diva and Donna: Silvio Berlusconi and the blue deputy Marta Fascina, 30 years , immortalized in front of the entrance of a Swiss hotel, the “Grand Resort” of Bad Ragaz, in the canton of St. Gallen, before to get on the Knight's helicopter with poodles in tow . “In Switzerland with Marta: where is Francesca?”, She started asking herself the gossip. A few hours later the press release of the Forza Italia press arrived: «After this morning's article, the usual gossip about President Silvio Berlusconi broke loose and to Mrs. Francesca Pascale. It therefore seems appropriate to reconfirm that there continues to be a relationship of affection and true and profound friendship between President Silvio Berlusconi and Mrs. Francesca Pascale, but that there is no sentimental or couple relationship between them . “

The rumor of the break had been around for some time. Moreover, it was understood that their long history had come to an end when the Knight had bought a villa at Pascale a few kilometers from that of Arcore . At the beginning he went to visit her, but his visits have become less and less frequent. Even the rumor about Berlusconi's new flame had been circulating for months. Francesca Pascale, contacted by Adnkronos, said she was “amazed” by the Forza Italia press release. But he added: « The only thing I can say is that my president will always want infinite good . I wish him all the happiness in the world. And I hope he can find a person to take care of him as I did with him “.

The Neapolitan then ironed the photo depicting Marta Fascina with the poodle Dudù: « It makes me sympathetic to see a member of the Republic take my little dog for a walk … That's okay ». The times when Pascale did everything to conquer Berlusconi, such as renting a plane with the “Forza Silvio” banner – are long gone. But the farewell, unlike the vitriolic one between Berlusconi and Veronica Lario , to apparently it is consumed without grudges.

