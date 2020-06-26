simona-ventura-to-giovanni-terzi:-«thanks-for-how-you-changed-my-life»

It was not a birthday post, but the opportunity to tell the depth of one's love via social media. Simona Ventura , under the pretext of best wishes to her partner Giovanni Terzi, wrote the most tender of messages online. “I wanted to put the first and the last photo taken together,” wrote the presenter, who was supposed to get married to her boyfriend in November.

«In the meantime, we have experienced many of those emotions that, on second thoughts, take my breath away. Thanks for how you changed my life, for how you welcomed the whole family, for the union and the serenity you brought especially in difficult moments “, continued Super Simo, publishing on his Instagram profile two different selfies next to Giovanni Terzi .

« You are the safe haven, my oak, my light in the tunnel . I love you “, he concluded, wishing happy birthday to the man he will marry.

The wedding, which should have been held in the middle of next autumn, has only been postponed, so as to have the certainty of being able to marry serenely, without masks and distances between guests. Meanwhile, Giovanni Terzi, to whom Ventura is linked by 2018, will be alongside Super Simo in an unpublished television project . The presenter announced the production of an interview format, in which her fellow journalist will present a show that she will only write.

