simona-ventura-to-her-daughter-caterina-who-turns-14:-“it's-your-time”

There is all the emotion of a mother in the social dedication of Simona Ventura to her daughter Caterina , that the 31 May has turned 14 years. «Here we are my splendid princess … And I am 14. You know, I thought a lot about this moment … Partly because I'm tied to the song by Adriano Celentano Time goes away (which my mother had dedicated to me when I turned 14 years), a bit because this is your time and age that many parents fear, “wrote the presenter, publishing a photo with Caterina.

«I am so proud of you, of the girl you are becoming, of the values ​​you treasure, of the courage you have always shown, of the sensitivity and love with which you surround us. We all together! Happy birthday Caterina Ventura. Love You so much. Your mom”.

Caterina is the adoptive daughter of the presenter, who has two other natural children, Niccolò and Giacomo, had by her ex-husband Stefano Bettarini. Daughter of a relative who could not take care of it, Simona took her into custody in 2006, when the child was just born, and then legally adopted, in 2014, after the renewal of the contract.

Caterina, as Simona has always said, has never lost the link with her real parents. «He has two mothers. I am here and his biological mother is there, it is complicated, but possible. It's very beautiful. We multiplied the love around her by two “, he had recounted in 2014 in an interview with Grazia, underlining the possibility, for anyone who wants a child, of this road open to all. «It is a possibility given to anyone who is willing to welcome and love a single child: unmarried couples, singles, over-fifties. You don't have to “take away” the child you love. And anyway, it wouldn't be a snatch, but a loving letting go. A bond that never ends “. In their case, Catherine has become an integral part of the family, and there could be no greater joy.



READ ALSO

Simona Ventura: «I have no regrets or remorse. I am a free woman “