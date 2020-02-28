simone-inzaghi-still-dad:-another-boy-is-coming-(with-the-best-wishes-from-alessia-marcuzzi)

Golden moment for Simone Inzaghi . In addition to the professional satisfactions, with his Lazio launched towards the Scudetto sprint , the coach from Piacenza celebrates the imminent arrival of the third child : the second with his wife Gaia Lucariello , after the one with the historic ex Alessia Marcuzzi. To announce the happy news is just the current companion , with a tender video posted on your profile Instagram .

«Today, 26 February, the day in which I was born , I share with you this moment which for me is a ray of light of three very difficult years “, writes Gaia in the margins of clip. Which incorporates Simone and his first child Lorenzo (6) while blowing up a mysterious balloon which contains many small blue balloons inside that reveal the sex of the unborn child . «Don't be afraid», she concludes, overwhelmed by the affection .

Many indeed congratulated with the future mother bis, from Sarah Felberbaum to Michela Quattrociocche , by her brother-in-law Pippo Inzaghi to Costanza Caracciolo , right up to Alessia Marcuzzi, who – in addition to a string of hearts under the video – she dedicated a sweet thought to Gaia in her stories: « Happy birthday friend beautiful », he writes under a photo together,« for you this is really special. I love you“.

On the other hand, it is not new that the relationships between the two women are excellent: Inzaghi in fact has maintained a serene atmosphere with his ex, also for the sake of their firstborn Tommaso (18). Extended families, so much so that Alessia two years ago even acted as witness to wedding of Simone and Gaia . As proof that great loves, even when they close, can leave a long trail of happiness .

