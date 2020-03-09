sit-well,-don't-sit-still

Our body is a machine designed for movement: it contains 640 muscles and 360 joints that allow us to swing, turn, lie down, run, bend and flex practically without initial effort. This trait allowed our species to survive in times when you had to run after it for a full day if necessary to catch dinner. It was called “hunting for exhaustion”: apparently, our ancestors practiced it as teachers. After millennia of movement , half a century ago, something happened: the advances in technology have relieved us of the effort and the obligation to move.

Today the lifestyle of many people requires sitting for long periods. On average, we spend about nine hours a day sitting at work, at home, at school, on the move, in front of all our screens. When we are seated we are also still, and this risks compromising our health because – remember? – the human body needs to move .

The negative effects of sedentary lifestyle start immediately: do you know how many hours students spend sitting during their school life? More than 15 thousand , that is 625 days. And after classes, often hours of leisure are spent in front of video games, lying in abstruse positions on the sofa. Many parents are concerned that the weight of the backpack and incorrect postures can cause physical harm to their children, and they are right: recent statistics show that 5-6 teenagers out of 10 have suffered one or more times of back pain, neck and shoulder strain, muscle degeneration, weight problems and inability to concentrate on studying. Postural damage to the spine due to incorrect postures begins in puberty. If they are not corrected within the first 10 years of life, they are difficult to treat in the following years.

The lifestyle that forces us to sit for hours and hours as a student has become a problem, but luckily there is a simple solution : we have to change the way in which we sit. Once “sitting well” meant standing still. Today we know there is nothing more wrong. To satisfy the natural needs of our spine and give relief to the back we must sit in motion . It's time to move to active sitting .

It was precisely the concept of the human body as machine designed for movement , which prompted the Norwegian designer Peter Opsvik to 1979 to question the notion that there was only one correct sitting posture. According to Opsvik, our body intuitively seeks ideal comfort, with the consequence that the best position is always the next one : it is precisely this freedom of movement that defines the philosophy of Varier , Scandinavian brand known for the quality and design of its seats that represent dynamism, freedom and innovation.

In 1979, Opsvik designed the Variable ™ balans®, the first chair to successfully challenge conventional sitting habits. Having become an icon today , it is one of the most famous ergonomic chairs in the world. Varier designs and manufactures dynamic chairs that move with your body and keep it in its most natural posture: when you get up from a dynamic chair you feel full of energy , because for the entire duration of the session the body has remained in motion, stimulating the muscles for an imperceptible continuous work, which helps to strengthen and strengthen them. With an active Varier session, the body adopts an upright posture, with the shoulders open, which makes breathing easier , improves circulation and oxygen levels in the blood.

Varier Variable , for example, is the ergonomic seat suitable for everyone. It can be used from 6 – 7 years, because it is never too early to stimulate attention in children for how their body moves and how the spine works. The tilting base promotes the movement of the feet, reactivates blood flow, stimulates the search for balance and leaves the muscles of the back and abdomen free to move, preventing the accumulation of tension in the back, neck and shoulders . Varier Thatsit , however, is suitable for students who pass many hours sitting at the desk. The height-adjustable padded backrest offers greater comfort during long study sessions and allows you to support your back while relaxing backwards, to rest and relax your muscles, resting your arms on the characteristic “wings”. Even the knee rests are adjustable to adapt to any build and to any change in height over time.

Varier chairs are guaranteed for seven years and are designed to last the whole school path (but also much more …). Sitting on a Varier means choosing well-being, adopting a natural posture, improving concentration skills and studying more efficiently. Because active sitting is ultimately just that: transforming the moments of the day in which we are sitting into occasions for movement. And since we are made to move … isn't this the most natural way to sit?