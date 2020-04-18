«skam-italia»:-the-fourth-season-arrives-(finally)-on-may-15th-on-netflix-and-timvision

To fans of SKAM Italia nothing escapes: it was enough a sibylline post published on the official account of Netflix to make it clear that the fourth season, the one that risked never seeing the light, was now near. No sooner said than done. Less than twenty-four hours we discover that the series directed by Ludovico Bessegato, one of the most successful and appreciated remakes of the Norwegian namesake, will be available on Netflix and TimVision starting from 15 May. Unlike the previous seasons, which were previously published in pills on social media and then, starting from the third, directly on TimVision, this time the episodes will be available all together according to the philosophy of the streaming giant, which entered the race in the project ensuring its survival.

The new season, as he had hinted at in recent months, will focus on one of the most interesting characters of the company: Sana , the second generation Italian girl and practicing Muslim brilliantly played by Beatrice Bruschi.

In the first teaser we see the girl crawling into her silent house at the first light of the morning, intent on crumbling from the half-open door of her brother's room her friend Malik ( El Mehdi Meskar), the first boy capable of making her heart beat. Sana, who has never backed down neither with her friends nor, above all, with her enemies, those who called her “Bin Laden” at school, finds herself facing her feelings for the first time and revealing a side of her character which until now had managed to hide well. Given the sensitivity and incredible adherence to the reality of the previous seasons – we think of the one dedicated to Martino and his discovery of homosexuality. One of the most beautiful and moving products ever made on the subject in Italy – we are sure that Bessegato and his team have worked to tell a microcosm, that of the Muslim community of Rome, with a lens as far away from stereotypes and clichés as possible. Respect for multiculture and for social integration are, after all, among the many themes of which SKAM Italia has become the bearer in recent years and it would not be surprising to find the same also pay attention to the story of Sana.

Naturally, all the other characters of the cast will return with her: from Martino (Federico Cesari) to Niccolò (Rocco Fasano), from Eva (Ludovica Martino) to Giovanni ( Ludovico Tersigni, whom we will soon see in Summertime , always on Netflix) , from Silvia (Greta Ragusa) to Federica (Martina Lelio), from Elia (Francesco Centorame) to Eleonora (Benedetta Gargari). The series, which makes exceptional use of the advice of Sumaya Abdel Qader , sociologist, writer with already two novels published for Mondadori, mother of three children, practicing Muslim, very active in her community and activist for women's rights, is a co-production Cross Production and TimVision. Fans are waiting for the fourth season of SKAM Italia , made even more necessary given the subject matter and the fear that the project was wrecked, with great trepidation, and we are sure that they will not be disappointed even this time.

READ ALSO

“SKAM Italia”: the fourth season at risk?