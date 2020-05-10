skin-in-phase-two:-is-the-sun-good-for-pimples?

The balcony helped us to stall, now we want more. After almost two months of abstinence, going out to sunbathe in the park or, for the lucky ones, by the sea will be something essential for everyone. However, it is necessary to remember that if the sun's rays have their advantages (more light, more joy, more vitamin D), on the other they can seriously damage the tissues of our skin. In particular, the acne one that, according to the cases, reacts differently to the exposure, as explained Cristina Kovacs Emese, specialist in dermatology at Ravenna Medical Center : “It is necessary to evaluate what type of acne is present at that particular moment before staying for hours lying in the sun”.

ACNE, SALT WATER AND SUN

“Acne with seborrhea with the sun improves (even with salt water) because it dries the skin a little. Same goes in the presence of pustules. The sun having an anti-inflammatory effect dries the pustules, but only the superficial ones. However, adequate sunscreen should always be used. If there is a very severe acne with nodulo-cystic elements, the sun does not replace an antibiotic or pharmacological therapy, which blocks the excessive production of sebum. In conclusion, the sun is good for seborrheic acne and superficial pustular lesions. While it hurts for comedogenic acne, because going to stimulate the skin aggravates the cap effect. However, we must consider that each skin is different and responds individually to the sun “.

SOLARS TO CHOOSE

«Acne or not, sunscreen must be chosen according to your skin type, the first few days I recommend starting with an SPF 50 and then decrease it but without ever falling below the 30, especially on the face. What changes when you have acneic skin are the formulation and the texture : a oily acne-prone skin does not like creams and therefore spray or gel protections are preferred. There are also specific sun products for acne-prone skin, with formulations that ensure greater penetration through oily or anti-inflammatory skin. The sun dries the skin and gives rise to a slight inflammation, so after exposure it is advisable to use a soothing moisturizer with antioxidants. To avoid, however, are all photosensitizing products that would cause hyperpigmentation “.

HOW TO PREPARE ACNEIC SKIN IN THE SUN

«To prepare the skin in the sun and after exposure, a light scrub can be made, especially suitable for skin with acne with a predominantly comedogenic component, to be done also for everyone the days. In addition, food supplements that prepare the skin for sun exposure can be taken by acting on the synthesis of melanin. In case of acne therapies based on some photosensitizing antibiotics and retinoic acid is better to avoid exposure to the sun. If necessary, the dermatologist can suggest non-photosensitizing antibiotics “.

