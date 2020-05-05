sky-atlantic-confidential-is-here:-the-all-female-pop-up-channel-powered-by-vanity-fair

From 8 to 28 May, to the channel 111 (visible to all customers who have the HD service active in your subscription) of Sky lights up SKY ATLANTIC CONFIDENTIAL , a pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair entirely dedicated to female stories or with women protagonists.

Thanks to the media partnership with Vanity Fair , every day, from Monday to Friday, the interviews conducted exclusively for Sky Atlantic Confidential will be broadcast to characters of the world of entertainment and culture, selected by Vanity Fair , who will comment on the contents of the TV series in programming.

Most of the series aired on Sky Atlantic Confidential will also be available on demand, on Sky and NOW TV.

Big stars – from Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep to Sarah Jessica Parker, Sharon Stone, Laura Dern, Helen Mirren, Amy Adams, Kate Winslet, Lena Dunham, Zendaya – as proud, angry, fragile, proud women, combative, wonderfully imperfect, for great stories – as many as twenty titles – which in many cases marked a watershed in the same female representation on TV.

May 8 starts with the female series by definition , Sex and the City (all seasons of the HBO series with Sarah Jessica Parker are also available on demand on Sky and NOW TV): seven Emmys and eight Golden Globes for a TV series that soon became a symbol of entire generations, which tells the stories of love and sex of four New Yorker friends. Among the most iconic titles in the selection also The L Word , the revolutionary TV series (fully available on demand) with Jennifer Beals that celebrates LGBTQ + friendship, love and pride, this time in the sun the West Coast of the United States; and Girls , the HBO cult signed and played by Lena Dunham.

On Sky Atlantic Confidential, however, even more recent titles capable of immediately entering the collective imagination, such as Big Little Lies, The Affair, Veep, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, Mildred Pierce and many other productions which over the years have fascinated and inspired entire generations, of women and not only.