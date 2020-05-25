sky-atlantic-confidential:-vanity-fair-meets-alessandro-roja-to-talk-about-«a-discovery-of-witches»

Telling the female stories, immersing yourself in the microcosms that have written an indelible page on TV and, sometimes, on society, is among the main objectives of Sky Atlantic Confidential , the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair which until 28 May occupies the channel 111 to propose successful series with stubborn women, resolute, who have never been afraid to show their weaknesses, as protagonists. Together with the airing of the classics that made history, our newspaper dedicates a series of interviews and insights with well-known faces from the show to understand something more behind the success of such accurate products, capable of conquering millions of spectators all over the world.

Browse gallery

Continue with A Discovery of Witches – The witches manuscript , the Sky Original series based on the Trilogy of souls by Deborah Harkness following the adventures of Diana Bishop, a university researcher who as a particular sign she has to be a witch. His life, however, is destined to change when he accidentally comes across a haunted manuscript recovered on a dusty shelf in the Boldeiana library. A story of fantasy, but also of introspection, which, through the encounter of different magical creatures, takes us by the hand within our deepest fears and that today. To talk about it with Vanity Fair is Alessandro Roja , protagonist of a special interview aired on Tuesday 26 May at 19 right on Sky Atlantic Confidential.

Alessandro Roja, very talented actor, protagonist of many successful films including The greatest of all by Paolo Virzì, Magnificent presence by Ferzan Ozpetek and, more recently, by We remain friends by Antonello Grimaldi, converse with us to find out more about a story, that of A Discovery of Witches , which starts from fantasy to tell more generally the need to be accepted and the desire for recognition the similarities rather than dwelling about the differences. A way to raise new ideas together with a professional of the sector, multifaceted and brilliant.

READ ALSO

«A Discovery of Witches»: witches and mysteries land on Sky Atlantic Confidential

READ ALSO

The female tv series on Sky Atlantic Confidential, in collaboration with Vanity Fair

READ ALSO

«Sex and the City»: Carrie and the others return (finally) to Sky Atlantic Confidential

READ ALSO

«Big Little Lies»: the Monterey Five return to Sky Atlantic Confidential