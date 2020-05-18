sky-atlantic-confidential:-vanity-fair-meets-tess-masazza-to-talk-about-«catherine-the-great»

Telling the female stories, immersing yourself in the microcosms that have written an indelible page on TV and, sometimes, on society, is among the main objectives of Sky Atlantic Confidential , the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair which until 28 May occupies the channel 111 to propose successful series with women stubborn, resolute, who have never been afraid to show their weaknesses, as protagonists. Together with the airing of the classics that made history, our newspaper dedicates a series of interviews and insights with well-known faces from the show to understand something more behind the success of such accurate products, capable of conquering millions of spectators all over the world.

READ ALSO

Helen Mirren is «Catherine the Great», ante litteram feminist

We continue with Catherine the Great , the Sky Original miniseries created in collaboration with HBO dedicated to one of the sovereigns most powerful and enlightened in the Western world. The series, which sees the Oscar winner Helen Mirren protagonist of a finely historical epic accurate, an extraordinary work of scenography, photography and, above all, of costumes, plunges us into the court of a distant Russia, dominated by conspiracies and alliances, games of power and very labile balances. To speak about it with Vanity Fair is Tess Masazza , protagonist of a special interview aired on Monday 18 May at 19 right on Sky Atlantic Confidential.

Browse gallery

Tess Masazza, successful actress, youtuber and blogger, followed on Instagram by more than 650 thousand followers, a career divided between cinema – Poor but very rich – and TV – we think of programs like X Factor -, talks with us to find out more about a story, that of Catherine the Great , who takes us behind the scenes of a powerful woman who has always had to hide her frailties for fear of being overwhelmed by enemies . A way to raise new ideas together with a professional of the sector, multifaceted and brilliant.

READ ALSO

The female tv series on Sky Atlantic Confidential, in collaboration with Vanity Fair

READ ALSO

«Sex and the City»: Carrie and the others return (finally) to Sky Atlantic Confidential

READ ALSO

«Big Little Lies»: the Monterey Five return to Sky Atlantic Confidential