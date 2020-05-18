sky-atlantic-confidential:-vanity-fair-meets-valentina-lodovini-to-talk-about-«euphoria»

Telling the female stories, immersing yourself in the microcosms that have written an indelible page on TV and, sometimes, on society, is among the main objectives of Sky Atlantic Confidential , the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair which until 28 May occupies the channel 111 to propose successful series with stubborn women, resolute, who have never been afraid to show their weaknesses, as protagonists. Together with the airing of the classics that made history, our newspaper dedicates a series of interviews and insights with well-known faces from the show to understand something more behind the success of such accurate products, capable of conquering millions of spectators all over the world.

Continue with Euphoria , the HBO miniseries, already renewed for a second season, dedicated to the world of teenagers and their deepest fears. The series, which sees Zandaya, one of the most followed ex-Disney Disney stars, in the role of a girl, Rue, who struggles with her addiction to Fentanyl and tries to survive in a high school where all her companions, from the young transgender Jules to the intelligent Kat, try to make sense of their existence, has been praised by critics above all for the variety of the topics covered, from homophobia to fat shaming. To talk about it with Vanity Fair is Valentina Lodovini , protagonist of a special interview aired on Tuesday 19 May at 19 right on Sky Atlantic Confidential.

Valentina Lodovini, very successful and talented actress, appeared in cult films such as The family friend , Welcome to the South, The truth is in heaven and, more recently, in 10 days without a mother, talks with us to find out more about a story, that of Euphoria , which takes us behind the darker thoughts of today's teenagers, perpetually at the mercy of a pathological need for be accepted and in complete harmony with themselves. A way to raise new ideas together with a professional of the sector, multifaceted and brilliant.

