Sludge Treatment Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2026 | SUEZ, AES Arabia Ltd., BESIX Sanotec, Huber SE., Tanqia, Gulf Eco Friendly Services, VEOLIA, Ramboll Group A/S, Econet Ltd.

The growing need of non-conventional water resources such as recycled wastewater, owing to the increasing water scarcity in Middle East & Africa region is considered as the major factor, driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding the reuse of waste water, in Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to fuel the demand of sludge treatment services in the Middle East & Africa region.

The Sludge in the treatment processes are primary sludge, secondary sludge, mixed sludge and tertiary sludge. Primary sludge contains approximately 5% solids out of which, major part is organic. Secondary sludge contains about 80% of organic fraction and remaining are inert materials. Whereas, tertiary sludge, contains most of the chemical fraction. Tertiary sludge from biological nitrification and denitrification is similar to waste activated sludge.

Further, various processes are used in sludge treatment which include thickening, stabilization, and dehydration. Sludge stabilization further involves in biological stabilization, chemical stabilization and conditioning. Chemical stabilization of sludge is done either by stabilization with lime or by oxidation with chlorine. Further conditioning could also be done in two ways which include chemical conditioning and thermal conditioning.

Middle East & Africa sludge treatment market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Sludge Treatment Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are SUEZ, AES Arabia Ltd., BESIX Sanotec, Huber SE., Tanqia, Gulf Eco Friendly Services, VEOLIA, Ramboll Group A/S, Econet Ltd., Bauer Resources GMBH, Arkoil Technologies, Ovivo, WABAG, Saudi Environmental Works Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Parkson Corporation, SSI Aeration Inc., NIFAM Engineering Co., Mekorot., Concorde- Corodex Group and among others.

Recent Developments:

In July 2018, Besix and The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) signed a joint venture contract to maintain and operate a current wastewater treatment plant in Al Saja area in Sharjah and the formed company will be called QATRA

In January 2018, Besix announced to build one of the biggest thermal waste recycling plants in Dubai. It will have the capacity to convert 5000tons of solid waste into energy (per day), 171 MW per hour, that will provide the energy around 1,20,000 homes in Dubai. This plant is a major step in protecting the environment by converting waste, that is not recyclable or recoverable earlier, into energy.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Sludge Treatment Market

The sludge treatment market is segmented into four notable segments such as source, sludge type, processes, and country

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into municipal sludge treatment and industrial sludge treatment. Industrial sludge treatment is sub segmented into food and beverages industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical and personal care industry, pulp and paper industry and others. In May 2018, Stamford Scientific International, Inc. announced its expansion into the textile ETP sector with the launch of MBBR.

On the basis of sludge type, the market is segmented into primary sludge, secondary sludge, mixed sludge and tertiary sludge. In November 2018, Besix had launched a water reuse station in partnership with the Ajman Government. This water reuse station obtains water from the Ajman Sewage Treatment Plant and through Micro Filtration and Reverse Osmosis processes it provides polished water for a variety of industrial and commercial uses.

On the basis of processes, the market is segmented into thickening, stabilization and dehydration. Stabilization is sub segmented into biological stabilization, chemical stabilization, and conditioning. Biological is further sub-segmented into aerobic stabilization, anaerobic stabilization, aerophic thermophilic stabilization and composting. Chemical stabilization is further sub-segmented into stabilization with lime and oxidation with chlorine. Conditioning is further sub-segmented into thermal conditioning and chemical conditioning. Dehydration process is further segmented into mechanical systems, gravity belt filter, geo membrane solution, centrifugal and others. In September2 2018, SUEZ announced the launch of new treatment and recycling facility for polluted soil in France. This launch will recycle the soil around 90,000 tonnes of soil per year.



Research Methodology: Middle East and Africa Sludge Treatment Market

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), industrial professionals, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

