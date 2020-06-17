smart-minds:-the-story-of-colin-carlson,-24-year-old-climate-change-expert

“I think my interest in biology and environmental sciences manifested itself well before I realized what I actually wanted to do in life”. Colin Carlson, 24, a scientist and young professor at Georgetown University, said for his research on the correlation between climate change, biodiversity loss and emerging infectious diseases .

Raised in a house in the woods in Coventry , in Connecticut , only 12 years has expressed the desire to enroll in the University and has spent a whole summer studying to get the necessary credits.

The disappointment was great for him when his application was refused by the University of Connecticut, although he had obtained all the necessary requirements, due to his young age . Despite this refusal he did not give up following his dreams, he initially attended a structure that did not oppose his registration and continued to devote himself tirelessly to scientific research.

Not yet an adult, he has worked for the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the US agency that deals with the protection of the environment and human health . His then boss, who Carlson remembers with great affection, inspired his approach to work made of great sacrifices and conscious choices.

During his studies Carlson was often the youngest of his classmates and, in the past, ironically on his page of Wikipedia in which an ex-child prodigy is defined – for having obtained several awards in childhood – said he always felt like a simple student even if unlike his companions he could not buy beer on his own.

The name of Carlson is known for his commitment in defense of the environment and for the his studies on climate change and its worrying consequences. In 2017, even before completing his PhD in Environmental Sciences at the University of Berkeley, he drafted the report Parasite biodiversity faces extinction and redistribution in a changing climate , published in one of the most important American scientific journals. The main thesis supported in this document is that one of the effects of climate change will be the extinction of about a third of all species of parasites: a figure far from irrelevant because its main consequences are the loss of wildlife and the spread of new diseases.

Colin Carlson recently stated that unlike his latest research in which he focused mainly on the future impacts of climate change, now intends to observe what has happened in the past and what has been happening in recent years . Its goal is to develop potential solutions to be submitted to governments . An ambitious research that is carrying out with determination and commitment, aware of having to do everything possible to convince even the most skeptical of the urgency to promote useful interventions to save the planet.