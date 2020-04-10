smog-drops,-after-30-years-you-can-see-the-himalayas-from-afar

Hidden by smog, industrial and factory fumes, fine dust. It was for about 30 years that those who lived so far away he could no longer see the Himalaya mountain range .

And instead, despite the difficult moment, the residents of the Jalandhar district, in Punjab, and other adjacent areas face at least this nice surprise . From their windows the mountain range soared in all its beauty.

For the first time in thirty years, villagers in India woke up to this view of the Himalayan mountains. They mountains are normally blocked by the pollution. (📸 @jeetender) #COVID 2019 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ CqUUJJbJ0q – Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) April 4, 2020

Almost certainly to grant the magnificent show was the drastic decrease in pollution in the atmosphere due to the lockdown which confined to home 1.4 billion people on a vast territory and has blocked cars, industries and factories.

Lo hermoso de la Pandemia: “The Himalayas are visible 125 miles away in India for the first time in 30 years “@TheSun #pollution #Himalaya #coronavirusinindia pic.twitter.com/TBZI3uOPhH – Agus Sottile (@GuggSottile) April 8, 2020

As reported by the international press, in fact, the quality of the air in India (in terms of decrease in the main pollutants) improved by 33 percent, on average.

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that's possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍 .. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 – Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

«I never imagined I could see the mountains like this – explained the cricket champion Herbhajan Singh , resident of the village of Jalandhar – All this clearly shows the impact of pollution on our Earth “.

