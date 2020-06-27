smoking-cigarettes,-ecig-or-hookah-increases-the-risk-of-coronavirus-infection

In addition to damage to the circulatory and respiratory systems, nicotine, regardless of how you smoke it, increases the risk of infection and death from the new coronavirus. The study on the European Heart Journal

Both the cigarettes traditional electronic and water pipes (like hookah) increase the risk of infection and death for the new coronavirus . To sound the alarm today on the pages of the European Heart Journal is a new study, the first in the world to compare the harmful effects of these three smoking patterns, showed that nicotine, regardless of how you smoke it, increases your risk of developing cardiovascular disease , respiratory, tumors and strokes. But not only that: the risk of infection, more serious symptoms and death due to the new coronavirus also increases in smokers.

To understand this, the team of researchers focused on the effects of the three modes of smoking on the functionality of the cells that coat the blood vessels (the endothelium). And it has shown that, on the whole, normal or electronic cigarettes and hookahs make the arteries more rigid and cause damage to the dna , with a multitude of negative health consequences. Data, therefore, that join the recommendations already released by the scientific community, including the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the European Society of Cardiology, according to which smokers must abandon this vice as soon as possible.

In the study, the researchers reviewed a series of studies, looking for evidence on the harmfulness of the three types of smoke and vape. Overall, it has emerged that blondes are more harmful than electronic cigarettes (), while “smoking hookah is no less harmful than traditional cigarettes and therefore cannot be considered a ' healthy alternative “, specify the researchers, stressing however that compared to traditional cigarettes , for water pipes and ecig we do not yet have large studies available. In particular, the results show that compared to non-smokers, smokers who smoke traditional cigarettes have a greater risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ( Bpco) of 704%, those of the water pipes of 218% and e-cigarettes of the 194%. Not only that: blondes and hookahs increased the risk of lung cancer respectively of 1210% he was born in 122% while, the researchers point out, the evidence available for ecig is not sufficient to reach reliable conclusions.

As regards the cardiovascular diseases and the strokes , the researchers focused on the effects of these three modes of smoking on the arteries, showing that, always compared to non-smokers, tobacco cigarettes increased the arterial stiffness of the 10%, hookahs 9% and electronic cigarettes 7%. “Our review focuses mainly on the negative effects of these three smoking and vaping techniques on endothelial dysfunction, on the relationship with oxidative stress and, secondly, on diseases” , explains the author Thomas Münzel . “All three forms of smoke and vape lead to an increase in the production of free radicals and the breakdown of nitric oxide, which is released by the endothelium and is important to help blood vessels dilate and to protect against inflammation and occlusion of the arteries. “

The main chemicals found in the ecig vapor were, in addition to nicotine , formaldehyde, acrolein, transition metals and volatile organic compounds, all substances already known to be harmful . On the contrary, cigarettes and water pipes contain a much more complex mixture : the smoke of the latter, for example, contains solid particles (in lower concentrations in cigarette smoke) mainly generated by the combustion of tobacco.

The researchers also examined the effects of smoking and vaping on the risk of infection and death from the new coronavirus . “As pointed out by the WHO, smoking can help increase the severity of the symptoms of Covid – 19 “ , the researchers write. “There is no doubt that the cessation of smoking is and will remain the approach more effective to prevent smoking-induced cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. This may be even more important in light of the new coronavirus pandemic, as the use of tobacco products likely increases the risk of serious cardiovascular complications associated with Covid – 19 “. In addition, the team concludes, WHO points out that although electronic cigarettes seem to be less harmful than traditional cigarettes, there is more and more evidence. which can cause damage to the lungs, heart and blood vessels and that their use can increase the risk of infection of the coronavirus .