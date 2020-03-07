so-alex-karev-left-the-scene

Over the years, deaths and tragedies, pains and accidents have accompanied the farewells of Grey's Anatomy . There was no actor (or almost) who could have left the series with a smile, without the absence of a drama behind him in the Seattle Gray Hospital microworld. The goodbyes of the protagonists to the production that gave them their fame were engulfed by the tears of the public, from scolding the writers for having executed his darlings.

Too bad, it has been said and repeated, over time, by Patrick Dempsey to Justin Chambers, that from Grey's Anatomy even though he is happy.

Alex Karev of the TV series, whose farewell was announced some time ago, has not received the treatment usually reserved for his colleagues. “It's almost impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev. For sixteen years, sixteen seasons, we grew up next to him: we felt frustrated by his limits, then inspired by his evolution. We ended up loving him deeply, we found ourselves thinking of him as a close friend. We will miss him terribly, “wrote showrunner Krista Vernoff in a press release, which Karev accompanied in the name of love and gratitude with affection and kindness.

Alex Karev, whose farewell to the series was told in the sixteenth episode of the sixteenth season, aired in the United States on Thursday evening, did not meet death, but love. “It's not you, Jo, it's me,” he wrote to his wife in a letter before leaving Seattle, the hospital and the entire community of Grey's Anatomy . “You deserve more than one letter, and this, this cowardice that inspired it, is the worst thing I could do,” continued Karev, who before packing his bags sent a letter to his wife Jo, in Meredith Gray, to Bailey and Richard Webber.

«You are wonderful, brilliant», he wrote to Jo, «You make me stronger and gentler», he wrote again, trying to sweeten a sweet and loving reality with sweet words. « I am in love with Izzie», wrote Karev, explaining to his wife Jo that he chose the past.

Izzie, who during the fifth season of the TV series found herself fighting an aggressive melanoma, survived the cancer, made Karev's eggs and semen freeze and married the loved one. But the marriage didn't last long. In the sixth season of Grey's Anatomy, the blonde filed for divorce and left Seattle. And he has never returned to the city.

Izzie is gone, Karev has passed on. But, ten years after their farewell, the writers have decided to give them a second chance. “She had children, twins, and they're mine,” she explained, alluding to the fact that the woman, played by Katherine Heigl, used frozen eggs and semen at the time of chemotherapy. “He's in Kansas, he lives on a wonderful farm in the middle of nowhere and I never thought there would be room for me. But Izzie had my children and I, today, have the opportunity to make this family complete, to give my children the parents I never had “, he written again, leaving Jo the divorce papers and the fans the anger of one love, another, which has come to an end.

