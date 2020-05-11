Meghan Markle wanted to celebrate Mother's Day according to the American “ritual”. On Sunday 10 May, during the hours when Italy celebrated her mothers', the Duchess of Sussex let herself be pampered by her family. From Harry, who wanted to give her a special good morning, a slow start where breakfast is in bed and pajamas can take a few more hours. This was revealed by Grant Harrold, who said that Harry of England was nothing more than the skilled arm of little Archie . “I'm sure Archie, with the help of her dad, can spoil Meghan as I hope all of America's moms are spoiled today,” said the expert on real materials, explaining how Meghan Markle was able to celebrate her too mother. Although a specific order came into force in California, with which people were forced home, the Sussex would find ways to include Doria Ragland in their first American celebration of Mom.

« Meghan is very close to her mother, but due to the social distancing the Sussex cannot meet Doria Ragland in person. It is therefore very likely that like many others families fall back on Zoom, Skype or on a call made with FaceTime », continued Harrold, suggesting the idea that Meghan Markle's day, spent in the huge mansion of Tyler Perry, was rhythmically slow, from breakfast to bed and from a video call with mom Doria.

