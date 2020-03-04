Sodium Metal Market 2020 Industry Outline, Global Executive Players and Forecast Till 2027

The Report Titled on “Sodium Metal Market” analyses the adoption of Sodium Metal: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Sodium Metal Market profile the top manufacturers like (Inner Mongolia LanTai Industrial Co., Ltd, Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd, MSSA S.A.S., Shandong Moris Tech Co., Ltd., and American Elements.) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2027), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Sodium Metal industry. It also provide the Sodium Metal market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

The growing pharmaceutical industry where sodium metal is used to produce drugs such as aspirin and other drug products is also expected to augment the market growth of sodium metal. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% over 2015–20 to reach US$ 55 billion. India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at US$ 17.27 billion in FY18 and have reached US$ 19.14 billion in FY19.

The growing glass industry is another major factor that is projected to propel the market growth of sodium metal. Sodium metal is widely used in the production of glass. According to Alliance Europe, in 2018, the EU-28 glass production reached a volume of 36.5 million tons, a slight increase of 0.2% compared with 2017. Therefore, growing production of glass is expected to augment the market growth.

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Sodium Metal market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

