“soft”-lockdown,-so-veneto-tries-to-start-again

Luca Zaia, governor of Veneto , has soft lockdown announced for its region, with an order signed in Easter Monday and which will be operational from 14 April to May 3. Specifically, Governor Zaia has slightly loosened the bridle of the previous restrictions, however asking all citizens for responsibility and respect for the rules.

Starting from those who love jogging and physical activity in the open air and who from 14 April may move beyond the two hundred meters imposed by the previous decree.

“Motor and individual activity must take place near your home, respecting the distance of at least 2 meters from other people” explained Zaia. « I have removed the limit of two hundred meters : this is an act of great trust, but we use common sense. Obviously not 4 or 5 kilometers and you don't even have to prepare for the marathon “.

During the press conference, Luca Zaia showed the emergency numbers on white sheets in Veneto: 1427 hospitalized, of 245 in intensive care and 779 victims, reiterating that in order to prevent cases from growing again “the common sense of all of us is indispensable”. They remain mandatory for each exit masks and gloves and prohibition to leave their home for anyone has a body temperature above 37, 5.

New provisions also for the upcoming holidays of 25 April and May 1st . «Picnics and outdoor barbecues on the festivities of 25 April and May 1 will be allowed in Veneto only in the garden of the house and for the single family unit: no barbeque outdoors or with friends ». In addition, supermarkets closed on Sundays and holidays but the possibility of opening up open-air markets, strictly in compliance with the safety rules provided for by the governmental ordinance.

Finally doubles the mandatory distance to two meters among the people. Although Veneto is the region where most companies are pressing for reopening, Governor Zaia has no voice regarding these provisions, which remain the responsibility of the government or prefectures.

