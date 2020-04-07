Solar Control Glass Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Solar Control Glass Market by Type (Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Float Glass, Heat Strengthened Glass, Others), Nature, Coating Method (Hard Coated, Soft Coated), Application, Region” and Global Forecast 2019-2026.

The global solar control glass market is expected to grow from USD 5.26 billion in 2018 to USD 10.22 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Dynamics driving the growth of the market include rising green building practices globally, swelling demand from developing economies due to increasing disposable income, increasing use of photovoltaics glass in commercial and residential buildings, and growing demand from automotive industry.

Tempered glass segment registered the highest market share of 24.18% in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period

Type segment covers tempered glass, laminated glass, float glass, heat strengthened glass, and others. The tempered glass segment registered the highest market share of 24.18%in 2018. This segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period due to its high strength and ease of clean-up. In addition, the use of thetempered glassfor sidelite & backlite as well as in the modern buildings is increasing and this has increased the market share of the tempered glass segment.

Hard coated segment held the highest market size of around USD 2.70 Billion in 2018

Coating method segment is divided into hard coated and soft coated. The hard coated segment held the highest market size of around USD 2.70 Billion in 2018 owing to its high temperature bearability and can be tempered after the coating application. The hard coating provides more consistent as compared to soft coating and also provides a higher level of wavelength absorption features.

Photochromic segment is expected to hold the largest market share of 34.82% during the forecastperiod

Nature segment is categorized into electrochromic, photochromic, gasochromic, and others. The photochromic segment is expected to hold the largest market share of 34.82% during the forecast period owing to its capability to convert light into electricity and increasing use in commercial building applications. The growing use of the photochromic based window film to controls UV transmittance as well as to warm building interiors is anticipated to increase thephotochromic segment growth during the forecast period.

Commercial building segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period

Application segment includes commercial building, residential building, automotive, and others. The commercial building segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period due to the surge in the direct commercial real estate investment in developed as well as emerging countries. This is attributable to rising number of commercial buildings and increasing concerns about high air conditioning costs. The automotive segment is expected to grow with a considerable market share due to the increasing integration of solar control glass product in the vehicle.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global solar control glass market with a market size of around USD 2.03 Billion in 2018.Increasing adoption of solar control glass, growing use of solar control glasses in commercial and residential buildings, and stringent regulations towards fighting the climatic changes are the factors that led to the regional growth of Europe in the global solar control glass market. North America region is growing at a prompt growth rate due to the increasing adoption of glass in automotive and construction industry and increasing demand for commercial buildings.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the global solar control glass market include PPG Industries Inc., Guardian Glass, Asahi India, CSG Architectural Glass, Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG, Sisecam Flat Glass, Cardinal Glass, Euroglas GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint Gobain, Cardinal Glass Industries, and others. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global solar control glass market. For instance, in 2017, Saint-Gobain launched a new product innovation for the commercial glazing market with a new addition to its popular SGG COOL-LITE XTREME solar control range. This product is a high-quality solar control glass, with the unique positioning of being the most selective triple silver product available on the market.

