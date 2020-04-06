sooner-or-later-we-will-go-back-to-the-sea:-20-costumes-on-sale-to-buy-now

For many it will sound premature (and even a little strange) to think, now, about the purchase of a swimsuit . Yet, since we are in lockdown, the beachwear category , in multibrand e-commerce , as well as on the online stores of the most prestigious brands, is highly popular. Maybe because we want to be optimistic and think positive, from here to the arrival of summer . The online platform Stylight , for example, has started to see an understandable increase in clicks looking for costumes and bikinis from the beginning of January.

Increase that does not seem to have subsided even in the days and weeks of the quarantine.

The graph of Stylight's research on beachwear research.

The analysis of the platform that allowed us to understand what the big trends in beachwear will be 2020 . In fact, the sensual forms of the eighties models , animal print , bows and ruffles as charming decorative elements , lace-up models and the pastel colors . A particular concern seems to be reserved, by online users, for brands with a green disposition. Among the most requested are Luli Fama , loved by Beyoncé and Jennifer Aniston, and Frankies Bikini , who boasts fans of the caliber of Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Furthermore, what seems to appeal to women is the being able to use the bikini top or one-piece swimsuit even away from the beach or by the pool. The research has in fact revealed that many users are looking for models suitable for creating a cool outfit even for a lunch in the garden or an aperitif on the terrace. That the luckiest owners of a corner of the house in the sun can already do, even now.

Some It-girls have already done it, since Bella Hadid who gives up some vitamin D in the garden to Joan Smalls who does anti-Coronavirus cleaning within the walls of the house. For those who, in short, dream of the first hot sun, here, in the gallery above, 20 costumes already or still on sale, but in line with current trends .

They are all to be purchased now, with a click, in anticipation of the summer holidays we already dream of. Because we must not lose hope that sooner or later those will also come.

