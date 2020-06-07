sophie-of-wessex,-who-took-five-years-to-adapt-to-real-life

With Harry and Meghan out of the royal games, the “new” face of the British monarchy is Sophie of Wessex . Indeed, it was to her that Elizabeth II asked to come forward after the Sussex “resignation” to help William and Kate Middleton to carry out the tasks of the Firm. After all, to overcome many positions and go straight to the podium, this would be enough: she is the wife of the only son of Her Majesty who has never divorced . But the 55 enne has always added her own to get the sympathy of the queen.

Born as Sophie Rhys-Jones, daughter of a secretary and a merchant, she married in 1999 Prince Edward , younger son of the sovereign. And unlike Sarah Ferguson, lady Diana, and Mark Phillips (first husband of Princess Anna), her marriage to a royal never showed signs of giving way. Not even a crunch. A former public relations professional, he understood – after only one slide – that he would have to give up his pre-Windsor career and dedicate himself totally to the royal family . If it cost her trouble, Sophie never showed it.

And now on the cover of the Sunday Times Magazine , Sophie she said she was “happy” for having enjoyed a long engagement with the queen's son before their royal wedding. «I had five years to adapt» , he explains in the cover story, suggesting how to become a member of Windsor is not a simple thing. And Meghan Markle knows something. Today Sophie is a real sailor and expert, so much so that in 2019 has completed 236 official positions, passing not only Kate Middleton and Camilla but also the second in the line of succession to the throne William.

Her Bagshot Park home – where she lives with her husband, 16-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor and son James, viscount Severn, aged 12 years – is located not far from the house in the Kingdom United of Harry and Meghan, Frogmore Cottage. About them Sophie doses the words well: « I only hope they will be happy» , he comments, demonstrating once again that he has learned the customs of the Windsor house well.



The queen, on the other hand, admires its character: serene and practical. Sophie does not like to show off and among the “daughter-in-law” of Elizabeth II to her the title of «favorite» is entitled. Unlike Camilla, who is tolerated today but is not part of the “magic circle”, the 55 enne is the only one – in addition to her children and grandchildren – to have a direct line with Her Majesty : you are allowed to contact her when you wish. Privilege so far never granted even to the wives of grandchildren, neither Kate, nor Meghan.

