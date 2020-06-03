sotheby’s-is-auctioning-the-work-of-francesco-vezzoli-created-for-vanity-fair

The famous work of art dedicated to the emergency that hit Italy due to the pandemic, and created by the artist Francesco Vezzoli exclusively for Vanity Fair , will be auctioned at Sotheby's online auction from 4 to 16 June, with an exhibition open to the public by appointment at Palazzo Serbelloni, in Milan.

The canvas, a torn tricolor symbolizing the wound of the country and at the same time a glimmer of hope, is a tribute to Lucio Fontana. An image full of meaning, chosen as the cover of the special issue of Vanity Fair # The Italiasiamonoi which, among its pages, wanted to celebrate Italian creativity and the vigor that has always allowed Italy to make the best of the most difficult situations that it has historically had to face.

From the date of publication, the work has been taken up by international newspapers, televisions, sites and social networks thus becoming a universal symbol of reflection and hope , going beyond Italian borders.

“Mine wants to be a tribute to Italy and Lucio Fontana. And I would just like to quote a verse of Leonard Cohen's Anthem : «There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in » (There is a crack in everything, this is how light manages to enter) »comments Francesco Vezzoli.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Covid Research Project 19 of the Operating Unit of Infectious Diseases of the Polyclinic of Milan whose main objective is to carry out a molecular study aimed at identification:

– of more effective diagnostic tools that can be used in the field

– of therapeutic targets against which to experiment drugs in the clinic

– of the molecular mechanisms and genetic basis of the disease associated with the infection

«I thank Francesco for the generosity, talent and passion he has put into this project. His work is the most symbolic and moving portrait of a difficult moment that we have the duty to face with hope and vision of tomorrow. We are honored to have hosted them on the cover of Vanity Fair, a newspaper and a network that increasingly want to become a symposium of reflection and planning between art, current affairs, stories and entertainment “, he said Simone Marchetti, Vanity Fair Director.

“It is a great privilege for us to be able to offer on Sotheby's global platform such an emblematic work of this historic moment for Italy and the world. We thank Francesco Vezzoli for his generosity “adds Claudia Dwek, President of Sotheby’s Italia.

Also Lucio Fontana Foundation appends to the many messages of esteem expressing its appreciation for this initiative.