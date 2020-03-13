«soul»,-the-meaning-of-life-in-the-new-pixar-animated-film

«Is it worth living a lot and then leaving?». Five years after the film debut of Inside Out , he is a blue, evanescent creature , to follow up on Pixar's metaphysical conjectures. Twenty-two is a tiny soul , as well, who still hasn't seen each other yet assigned a body. And there, in the depths of the Anzitempo, where the Universe forges its souls to have personality and character, the little one questions the meaning of life. What reason there is in coming into the world to be catapulted elsewhere, victims of mortality, Twenty-two cannot understand it.

But Joe Gardner , who died on the day of the her great musical triumph, that reason knew how to grasp it. He brought it back to family, to music. He found it in the scent of pizza, in the warmth of a hug. And, in Soul , at the cinema from 16 September , he seems to be looking for it again and again, until he asks the supreme beings who rule the world to send it down, so that what an accidental fall forced him to stop may end.

Soul , of which Pixar has released a first trailer, is the new masterpiece by Pete Docter , architect of Inside Out and Coco . It should arrive at the cinema when expected, avoiding the risk of suspension which, to date, has forced Hollywood to stop.

READ ALSO

From Coachella to David di Donatello, so the world stops

In compliance with the assembly prohibitions, the majors have decided to postpone the release of their securities until a later date. There will not be 007, therefore, nor Mulan . Fast & Furious will be postponed for at least eleven months, and so New Mutants and Antlers . Also John Krasinski, directed by A Quiet Place 2 , has decided to suspend the release of its film, putting a sector into stasis, that film, which still does not know when and how it will recover.

READ ALSO

«No Time to Die», James Bond also stops

READ ALSO

Inside Out: 20 “crazy” secrets