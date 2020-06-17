south-africa,-the-massacre-of-women-shakes-the-country

Tshegofatso Pule , 28 years, has been killed and hung on a tree close to Johannesburg : her body was discovered on Monday June 8. She was pregnant . According to the reconstruction, he had quarreled with his fiancé, who also had another lover.

Sibungiseni Gabada, 34 years old, poet and event organizer was killed and buried in pieces in a field in Khayelitsha, a ghetto in Cape Town. A man arrested, released and arrested again, would be the murderer.

Naledi Phangindawo , 25 years, is she was killed on June 5, stabbed , near Mossel Bay, on the Indian Ocean. The police arrested a man who was supposedly the lover, and put him in prison.

Sanele Mfaba (his age is not known yet) the found under a tree in Soweto . The boyfriend would have killed her.

A LIST OF OUR FALLEN ANGELS WHO DIED AT THE HANDS OF MEN IN SOUTH AFRICA 💔. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH !!! # TshegofatsoPule pic.twitter.com/ljbUi7yMEV – Nokuphila Khanyile (@ NokuphilaKhany1) June 10, 2020

If the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, does not have to worry about the coronavirus crisis that appears to be contained for now, he seems to have to worry and much for the data on violence against women in the country he governs: the statistics show a disturbing picture where at least 51% of South Africans have suffered some form of violence.

A journalist who is a friend of one of the young victims wrote that « criminals know that violence against women is not a political priority. Women and girls are killed. Point“. And one of the directors of the organization Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence added: “Enough of words, I want facts”.

Ramaphosa finally took a stand and decided it was time to speak and pointed the beacon on violence against women: « This nation – he said – is one of the most dangerous for women “and condemned the violence perpetrated against them as” inhuman acts “.

The protests, meanwhile, continue: the forced quarantine, we have read it, has generated an absurd increase in violence worldwide against women. A sad fact that did not spare South Africa, on the contrary. The country where, already in normal, there is one of the highest global rates of abuse on women , has in fact had to deal with a real and own surge in the number of cases of abused women in their home.

Only in the first week of blockade (started on 25 March and lasted 21 days), the authorities have received 2300 complaints of gender-based violence ( double the number that is normally registered in the country) and the telephones of social organizations active to help women in difficulty continued to ring.

An increase mainly due to the impossibility of physically escaping from the attacker due to the lockdown, an element which was added, however, to a series of social problems already present in South Africa.

According to Medical Research of South Africa , in the country, in “normal”, a woman suffers sexual assault every 36 seconds, one in four men committed a sexual offense and the 40% of men beat their women.

Data that become even more disturbing if we consider that in the rainbow nation there is a rate of feminicides about six times higher than the global average, as stated in a report prepared by Doctors Without Borders. These numbers have unfortunately doubled today.