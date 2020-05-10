«special-friends»:-the-strange-case-of-vanessa-incontrada

What happened to Friends by Maria De Filippi , it is not (yet) clear. Vanessa Incontrada , in the days of the lockdown, had taken the trouble to explain to their fans who, in May, would resume working on the show. “There will be four episodes,” he wrote, before an official announcement wiped out any reasonable possibility of seeing her again on video.

Here is the exceptional jury of #AmiciSpeciali with Tim together for Italy: @Gerry_Scotti, Eleonora Abbagnato, Sabrina Ferilli and @ GioPanariello ✨ Appointment on Friday, 15 May, in the early evening on Canale 5! pic.twitter.com/0pgxdnLc7G – Witty TV (@WittyTV) May 8, 2020

Special Friends , spin-off of the historical program conducted by Maria De Filippi, will not have Vanessa Incontrada on the jury. In the information relating to the cast, under the heading «judges», we read the names of Giorgio Panariello, Gerry Scotti, Sabrina Ferilli and Eleonora Abbagnato, called to evaluate the performance of twelve artists overall.

And there is no trace of Vanessa Incontrada. Where the actress went is not specified.

La Incontrada, which at Amici 2020 collided with Alessandra Celentano, finding herself to face the accusations of (presumed) incompetence, it could have been replaced by others due to new and unexpected professional commitments. Or it may have been hidden on purpose, ace up the sleeve of a show starting Friday 15 May.

The actress, in a direct Instagram with Nek, has in fact reaffirmed her involvement in the show, whose proceeds from televoting will be donated in support of Civil Protection. Like Anna Pettinelli, singing teacher who became a radio representative, Vanessa Incontrada may have been chosen to play a different role from that played in the “traditional” broadcast.

