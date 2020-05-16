«special-friends»:-this-way-the-talent-turns-into-variety

Maria De Filippi had said that Special Friends – TIM together for Italy would have been different from Amici All Star, the show that was thought before the pandemic entered our lives: at a time when television is still numb from emergency, it was right to take the program to another level, more intimate and introspective, and so it was. The talent leaves, in fact, the place for a variety to all round , to a serene and compelling atmosphere that, between dance and singing performances and a jury that does not take itself too seriously, reports on Canale 5 uno light, sparkling spirit, which aims to entertain and excite, to see music as a means of uniting and incinerating any kind of controversy that today would be strident, even outspoken.

To make this new formula successful are, in fact, the guests who, as Friends 19 , continue to move in an empty study, with the stands still free from the public and banners.

The great return of Sabrina Ferilli , together at the arrival of Gerry Scotti and of Giorgio Panariello – at the first episode Eleonora Abbagnato is absent for business reasons -, she softens any mechanical note and returns a smile where the uncertainty reigns everywhere, not only on television. Sabrina's beats to Maria, Panariello's parade together with the physical model and Scotti's midfielder comments embellish this new Friends which is inspired by far away from the big Saturday night shows of Raiuno and which, instead of adding up the votes, gives tampons to the Civil Protection. The participants, who are again divided into two teams, one White and one Blue, perform without the rush of finishing first, without the urge to bring the jury on their side. They are professionals who have conquered, who to Friends who elsewhere, all they could hold in their hands and who now enjoy the show and agree to compete in a show that renounces any video connection and helps to rediscover, even a meter away, the intimacy of a glance, of a touch touched.

The extra quid, together with the jury, is represented by them: by the boiling performances of Gabriele, by the charisma of Irama , from the mastery of Andreas , from the tenderness of Gaia, from the languid gaze of Alberto Urso , and also from the voice full of meaning and emotion of Michele Bravi, to his first stable television participation after the nightmare that in the last year and a half forced him to silence and reflection, to discover a new side of himself. All this composes a puzzle called Special Friends and which must to be taken for what it is: a solidarity marathon which, in the midst of that arid desert that has become Italian television since the emergency widened, represents a breath of fresh air , an attempt to rewind the tape and return to the live performances, music and dance that were once the practice and now , unless there is a Zoom in between, they have become the exception.

