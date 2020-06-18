«Spencer»: Kristen Stewart will be Lady Diana in the new film by Pablo Larraín

The highest risk is that the anxiety to tell everything about a character's life causes him to lose sight of the purest soul that that character continues to cherish within himself. The terrain of the biopic, on the other hand, is much more slippery than it seems at first sight and one of the few directors to have tamed the story of a biography in cinema with taste and elegance is Pablo Larraín , the Chilean author who with Neruda and Jackie , which earned Natalie Portman the third Oscar nomination of her career, has always proven to hit the target by focusing on a particular frame, on a specific phase that is sectioned coldly meticulous, surgical precision and illuminating.

His latest work will focus on one of the best known faces of the 1980s and 1990s, Princess of Wales Diana Spencer, who will have the face of Kristen Stewart.

The actress, who last year had already played the role of a person who really existed, Jean Seberg, in the film Seberg – In his sights , he insists on auteur cinema by moving into Larraín's new work, Spencer, who, unlike what Oliver Hirschbiegel did in Diana – The secret story of Lady D, will focus on a very particular moment in the life of the princess: the end of his marriage to Carlo, when something between the two begins to crack forever . In particular, the film will tell of a precise weekend, when Diana finally admits to herself and to Carlo that they are no longer those of the past and it is time for their paths to be divided. Scripted by Steven Knight, Spencer will be introduced to the buyers of the virtual market of Cannes with the start of production set for the first months of 2021.

“My generation grew up with a very precise idea of ​​what is a fairy tale” explains Larraín to Deadline . «Usually, the prince finds his princess, who becomes his bride and then his queen. When the princess on duty decides not to want to become queen, but to be only herself, the fairy tale collapses. This will be the heart of my film ». If the director's talent is not discussed, the eyes are all focused on the performance of Kristen Stewart who, by eye and cross, seems very far from Diana's physicality, although very similar for the melancholy of the look that earned her the nickname “sad princess”. “I think she will do something amazing and intriguing at the same time »adds Larraín on his protagonist, back from niche films such as Personal Shopper and Still Alice , but also from more pop box office titles, such as Charlie's Angels and Underwater , which however have not met the favor of either critics or the public. If Spencer will be the right opportunity to bring out the talent of Kristen Stewart we will find out only in time.

