«Splash – A mermaid in Manhattan»: Disney Plus censorship (again)

If you have any problem recognizing the photo above you have seen it right, because in the original version of Splash – A siren to Manhattan Daryl Hannah didn't have her hair that went all the way down her back. It happens, however, that the Madison scene that turns leaving the buttocks uncovered is considered inappropriate for the public of Disney Plus, the new platform of the giant of Burbank who thought well to run for cover by digitally (and a little clumsily) stretching the hair of the protagonist.

The spectators noticed that, in front of the classic rewatch, they noticed that something was wrong.

Disney + didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om – Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13 , 2020

The need for intervention by the platform is linked to the so-called “family friendly” , or to the need to make the content accessible to all members of the family, including the youngest. Aside from the fact that no child in the 1990s appears to have suffered permanent damage from seeing Hannah's butt for a split second, is not the first time that Disney launches into the retroactive censorship of his works. It happened in Dumbo, eliminating the scene of the crow Jim, considered racist, and also in Toy Story 2 , deleting the reference to the manufacturer's sofa that seemed to go against the # MeToo . What if the film Yours, Simon was hijacked on Hulu instead of Disney Plus in order not to upset the younger ones given the theme of homosexual love which it is told to you, it didn't go better for Lizzie McGuire: the actress Hilary Duff in fact, he repeatedly expressed his disappointment at the impossibility of dealing with more mature and courageous issues in the revival.

All while the film The tales by Uncle Tom on the platform has not really arrived, just to via a representation of black people who risked sending wrong messages, according to Disney. Are we really sure, though, that the younger audience is so naive? How much is “politically correct” doing good for the little ones who, at this point, do not have the opportunity to grow with the same contents offered to their parents? We should give a little more confidence to the new generations. Because it won't be Madison's longest hair in Splash – A mermaid in Manhattan to make us sleep more peacefully.