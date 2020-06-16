spongebob-lgbtq-+-icon:-nickelodeon's-confirmation

The doubt that SpongeBob was gay the public had it even when its creator, Stephen Hillenburg, had repeatedly explained that the children's favorite sponge was actually asexual. A truth that had never fully convinced the most loyal and that finally finds a denial thanks to the channel Nickelodeon that broadcasts the series. On Saturday, in fact, the network decides to publish on Twitter the most iconic faces of the LGBTQ + community on the occasion of the Pride celebrations and, among them, there is just him, SpongeBob .

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h – Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Together with Canadian transgender actor Michael Cohen, who plays Schwoz Schwartz in Henry Danger , and Korra of The Legend of Korra , who is bisexual, Spongebob is definitely the character that feeds the most the discussion on Twitter, making the #SpongeBobIsGay hashtag splash on top of the Trending Topics of the day with thousands of messages that elect the sponge as a new gay icon, a pop face that explains to children that normal it includes many more nuances than you would like to admit. The animated series, which won four Emmy Awards and led to the production of three films , the last of which, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run , due to be released in theaters in May, is among the most appreciated and followed in the world and it was clear that SpongeBob's message of homosexuality were greeted with amazement and enthusiasm.

In 2005, however, the creator Hillenburg, in front of those who believed that the sponge and the starfish Patrick were gay, always had answered no: «We never wanted them to be gay. I consider them almost asexual. We are just trying to be funny and this has nothing to do with the show, “said Hillenburg, who disappeared in 2018. The SpongeBob series, launched in 1999 and broadcast for 12 seasons, follows the adventures of a tender sponge and the other residents of Bikini Bottom, a city located in the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

