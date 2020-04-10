sportsmen-also-take-the-field-to-fight-coronavirus

A Viadana , province of Mantua, rugby is a tradition. The sport that teaches loyalty is now also an example of humanity. The athletes of the historic historical society made themselves available to the local Green Cross as switchboard operators but also to do the shopping and bring medicines. “We are young and strong we can help.” They are not the only sportsmen who took the field to fight coronavirus.

Laura Repetto of Milano water polo is engaged in volunteering, her colleague Giulia Viacava , a blue from Setterosa, with a degree in nursing sciences, is in the ward in a nursing home in Genoa.

The 25 enne of the Orizzonte Catania told Ansa: «There are times when I end up at 14 after 17 hours with shirts, gloves and mask on and, after a few hours, I am again at the side of the sick … I can say I have seen a lot of suffering, but really a lot, with us there are positive people, who suffer alone to the last and then leave without having someone at their side… My sport I miss her, even if my teammates are very present in my life: they ask me how I am, how it goes, they also encourage me not to give up . This, however, is another game. ” Swimmer Laura Letrari is also a volunteer for the Red Cross, as is hockey player Marco Insam.

Alessandra Patelli went from retiring with the national rowing team in view of the Tokyo Olympics to work in the hospital . Since the beginning of April she has been serving as a volunteer in Pieve di Soligo, in the Treviso area. She has a degree in Medicine and a specialization in Sports and Exercise Medicine.

It doesn't just happen in Italy. Hayley Wickenheiser has won four gold medals for Canada with the hockey team without ever forgetting his dream of becoming doctor. This Canadian sports legend is studying for graduation and is a volunteer in the emergency service.

READ ALSO

New quarantine looks, the players give us a cut

READ ALSO

From Gattuso to Pellegrini, sportsmen play the game of solidarity

READ ALSO

Federer dribbling under the snow and the desire to go back to doing what we like

READ ALSO

From Bernabeu to Bombonera, stadiums become hospitals

READ ALSO

Olympics postponed: the race in Federica Pellegrini's bed and the irony of Alex Zanardi