spring-cleaning:-the-tips-to-make-them-fast-and-(almost)-pleasant

The warm season has immediate positive effects on mood and physique and the mild climate makes you “wake up from hibernation” after so many months of winter grayness. At the same time, however, spring also coincides with the period of the year in which the desire to dedicate oneself to one's home increases, in some cases to carry out drastic renovations, in others simply for the so-called spring cleaning.

Also complicit the Coronavirus emergency , are many those forced to stay at home for precautionary reasons and to avoid being overwhelmed by the boredom and frustration of not being able to lead their lives as usual, you can take the opportunity to anticipate spring cleaning and move forward for when this ” curfew-like “will be over and we can resume our normal routine.

If until a few years ago the only idea of ​​starting spring cleaning was a was an eternal alternation of love and hate (more hate than love to tell the truth), today, accomplices technology , the multiple solutions to keep the house in order and always some tips to halve the times and optimize the results, these labors don't make us so afraid anymore.

To begin with there are several apps designed to help us : on Google Play and App Store you can find many tools to program and to better manage cleaning from the washing machine to the dishes, from the vacuum cleaner to the many chores at home that we postpone every day.

An example? BrightNest , who comes to our rescue with many tricks and tips to help us deal with cleaning spring at home according to a personal profile. In fact, initially the app asks us what our habits, needs and characteristics of the home are. By analyzing the accumulated data, BrightNest allows you to manage everything flawlessly.

Furthermore, it also helps to organize everything on time, thanks to a calendar that allows you to schedule the jobs based on the type , and send a notification when it's time to get it. Not only that: faced with a particular problem – don't you know, for example, which detergent to use for a specific surface? – you can directly ask the referents of the app who will respond immediately with a useful advice .

And in the gallery above also some tips and advice to make spring cleaning fast and almost pleasant. After all, taking care of our home is a bit like taking care of ourselves, isn't it?

READ ALSO

Spring Cleaning: the playlist to better face them

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, how to clean smartphones and hi-tech accessories

READ ALSO

10 tips for tidying up your home (and life) in a month