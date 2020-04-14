spring-inside-the-home:-where-to-buy-plants-and-flowers-online

Now that we are forced into the house and cannot be surrounded by nature, nature can arrive inside our house : flowers and plants are also delivered to your home, thanks to e-commerce and specialized shops who now have permission to stay open to bring some of the spring beauty between the domestic walls which we have to give up for a while this year. Taking advantage of it is a way to make our homes more welcoming and to help, in addition to those who sell, the 24 thousands of Italian supplier companies brought to their knees by the health crisis.

WHERE TO CLICK

In the gallery above you will find a selection of addresses to try , many of which have been organized even last minute to deal with the emergency and have implemented a small organizational revolution to deliver home what they previously sold in person. How Clori Home and Flowers in Milan (in front of the Basilica of Sant'Eustorgio and in Corso di Porta Vigentina 36): romantic shop of flowers and refined objects for the home and garden where the two partners Francesca Assante and Francesco Sorrentino in just under a week have reinvented themselves their work and now, together with a team of couriers, they bring beauty all over the city: “Many customers – Francesca says – have called us even to tell us they are happy to still have their favorite flowers at home: now more that never there is a need for color “.

REINVENTING YOURSELF WITH FLOWERS

«For us it is a very different and intense work : we are in constant virtual contact with customers by showing them flowers and compositions that we previously chose together in the shop, and the way we choose the products has changed. Before there was a part that came from Holland through suppliers, another that we took by choosing personally in the area, now we buy everything online based on the availability of the day “.

SPRING ENTERS HOME

What to focus on now to bring some spring into the house? «Among the outdoor plants – says Francesca – it's time for azaleas and geraniums or other colored flowers like New Guinea which are classics that cannot be missing, together with the very Italian citrus plants such as lemons and oranges. Ficus and trelizie bring green and colors to the interior spaces too, and the seasonal bouquets are spectacular: buttercups, roses, cornflowers are always an ally of good humor “. To find out where to buy flowers and plants online, browse the gallery above

