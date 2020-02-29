star-allo-specchio:-the-beauty-recipe-by-benedetta-parodi

The Italian «Domestic Goddess», known to her ten grandchildren and her social community of over 750 thousand followers as @ziabene, per century Benedetta Parodi , came to visit us at the editorial office. With her we reviewed her beauty habits on the occasion of the filming of the video column Star at the mirror . Benedetta Parodi, 47 years old, married to the journalist Fabio Caressa, 46 years old, three children Matilde, Eleonora and Diego, passionate about cooking and undisputed fairy of simple and quick recipes, was at ease even without ladles and pots.

Grappling with brushes, lipsticks and highlighters has proved to be just as experienced as in the kitchen. We asked her to empty the bag and participate in one of the infallible “Benedetta's Menu”, this time all in the name of beauty.

Let's start with the secret ingredient, what makes the difference, what is it?

“I can never do without a spoon cover, I have olive skin which, if tanned in summer, can be beautiful, but in winter it is terrifying. I learned that if you have dark circles, orange eliminates black halo, not just bags “.

The icing on the cake to prepare?

“Put the highlighter on the cheekbone, I learned this from my daughters”.

The right mix in your beauty case?

«The beauty case I usually never carry it with me, unless I have a long day with different commitments and then some tweaks are normally. My inevitable are the blush, which immediately makes the olive skin healthy and a sponge to dab me a bit, so as not to be shiny. It is a professional deformation that comes from television and that I have adopted in everyday life “.

In make-up is she a timbale woman or a woman with four pan-jumps?

«I would say the second. I love using my hands, for the same principle that I love to cook, creativity. Since I was a child I created absurd make-up, they called me Moira Orfei. I find that the face is a palette, but the more you go on with the years the less you have to wear makeup “.

Your main dish in make-up?

“It is to wear my eyes, when I have to go out for a special evening I work hard, and sometimes I even take 45 minutes. I don't have a particular technique for everyday makeup, I start with a pencil or eyeliner line to define the eye well. A rounded brush is essential, it is perfect for blending. Blending is a bit like mixing well, take an eyeliner, make the line also not precise, “pucci” in the black and go to intensify a lot with the eyeshadow so that it remains a little dark, then take another brush, a a little bigger, and you keep fading. So the color becomes homogeneous … I am better at explaining a recipe! “

You can see that she is a cook, the tools are important …

«If I lose my brushes I go crazy. I also put the pencil in the upper lash line. So the eye is fuller, more intense and seductive, perfect for TV and for everyday life. On television, then, I have my make-up artist, Giulietta, who teaches me many secrets “.

Is your relationship with the sun a bake off or a sushi and crudité?

“I am one who is in the sun, in August I take it, because I completely change and I feel good, I can't do without it”.

A recipe that would never cook, or what would it not do in front of a mirror?

“Never pink lipstick, I can't do it, I like it on others, I tried to put it on but there is something that doesn't allow me to accept it on me”.

Its colors?

“Nude. I also love red, if I use it I don't make eyes, then I love brown, burgundy, but not blue and green, it has nothing to do with me “.

Compared to twenty years ago, what do you like most about yourself?

“Little or nothing aesthetically, it's a bit of a descent, not a climb, let's say it, but it holds on. All these stars who are on the covers, retouched, at 50 years and say that they are much more “cool” now than at twenty, but go! There is more awareness and charm, it is true, but we defend ourselves, with the charm of experience “.

Has Jane Fonda recently gone from blond to gray, and if a white hair appears on Benedetta Parodi?

“We cover it even without the if, even if with the age it should be a little lightened, I had a little lightened, however with the blonde streaks I didn't like myself and I returned to my color”.

How is it when you cook, do you wear make-up, how is it combed?

«I keep the makeup of the day, I always have a pair of jeans, a T-shirt and tied hair that I pick up in a bun with a pen. The “cool” is that then when you untie them you have waves and if you have to write something, zak! ». And he takes the pen he had put in his hair.

Do you have skeletons in your beauty case?

«I tend not to wash the brushes, it should be done, but I leave them like that because they already have the color inside and I don't have to dip them anymore. I have one for black, another for beige. Then at some point I do great cleaning, but the drama is that the brushes do not dry immediately and then I remain without and I can no longer wear make-up .. in short ».

And how can a cook's hands be treated?

«I do not put polish, I want them to be first of all clean and must be seen as they are. I put a lot of cream, I have used the cream of Norwegian fishermen for a hundred years. I have ugly and gnarled hands, I look like the Snow White witch but they are true. The key to avoiding sunburn is to wear gloves. But then it happens that I forgot the salt and things are already in the mold, so I open it and I scald. I am full of huge scars, but they are part of me, they look good with tattoos “.

Yes, tattoos, will you tell us about them?

«I have an old fork, my magic wand that gave me the change. Cooking is magic, something that keeps me company. Three hearts that I made with my girls, each of us darkened a heart, I the first, Matilde the second and Eleonora the third. The wing is dedicated to my dad “.

Do you have moments of beauty sharing in the family?

“” Matilda! You stole my lipstick !! Where did you put it? ” Moments, like that you say? I defend my tricks, but it's not easy. We share the ritual of masks, it's fun, it's something we do only between women, without men. When we went to Japan we bought a lot of them “.

She is a second-time woman, she married twice with the same person, is there anything in the beauty universe that has convinced her so much to do it again?

«In beauty I am not a very fanatic, I use a cream, an eye area, I am not so manic, I believe in the fact of changing how you do it even in the kitchen. If you eat a little of everything you are fine, I have never done so many things to regret and go back to it. I am one who tastes “.

Did you have any girl head shots?

“I tried all the colors of the rainbow, in my day there was a blonde spray that made my hair turn orange, then I also poured chamomile on it. I became curly, two years ago I also cut them and I regretted it. I did them all, when I got married I was combed like Gwyneth Paltrow in “Sliding Doors” “.

What is the message of beauty, happiness and well-being that will pass to your children?

«Given the phase of my life, I am 47 years old, I feel like saying that we must grow old and grow old with grace. Like? Accepting it and trying to embellish what can be beautified, beautiful teeth, well-groomed eyebrows and hair, nourished skin, but it cannot be swollen! “

Back to the past, what is the grandmother's beauty recipe?

«I remember that he had on the bathroom table a porcelain jar in which he always put his cream and it was one of those ancient creams that have always been there. He wore it in the morning and in the evening, but I don't think it was thanks to the cream if he always had beautiful skin, it's a matter of DNA. More than a recipe, I hope he gave me his DNA “.

The first memory with makeup?

«I started at 10 years, I should rather remember when I had the courage to go out wearing make-up, I had to remove make-up before doing it for trouble that I was doing. I had no icons that inspired me, I was in middle school and I was still looking at Candy Candy “.

