«star-wars»,-the-future-of-the-saga-is-female

Another series, this time for women. Disney +, who in the days of the pandemic took the trouble to renew The Mandalorian for a third season, would have decided to further expand the universe of Star Wars , bringing it where Hollywood has already arrived: at pink. According to what is written by Variety , the Studios would have entrusted Leslye Headland, former director of Russian Dolls, the burden of directing a female version of Star Wars . Production, not films, but TV series, would constitute a top secret project.

No details would have been leaked, but sources that remained anonymous would have revealed to the US magazine the intention to create one or more female characters, who can move in a different time span from the known one.

Who these characters are has not been said. But Disney's choice seems to answer the growing demand for diversity. Star Wars is a purely male saga, whose chapters, with the exception of The empire strikes again , were conceived and then interpreted by a team of men. It was The Mandalorian , first series taken from the saga, to break first the patriarchal tradition of Star Wars. The TV series was directed, in part, by women. First, Bryce Dallas Howard. Then, Deborah Chow, also confirmed as the director of the series with which Obi-Wan Kenobi's past will be told, dealing with a young Luke Skywalker and an even younger Leila.

In the future of Star Wars , therefore, there seems to be room for an increasing pink share. And who knows what the hype, aroused in the last trilogy of the saga by Rey by Daisy Ridley , can be reinterpreted as a prelude to a new era. For cinema and also for distant galaxies.

