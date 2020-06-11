stars-with-and-without-makeup,-the-differences-in-6-celebs

Very made up, with looks that border on perfection, with impeccable eyebrows, a real catalyst detail in the Instagram shots, with lips defined with lots of pencil and lipstick in shades. The stars on social networks give us style and makeup exercises that demonstrate how transformative a well-made make-up can be. But to balance these aesthetic essays on their feed, more and more, there are also posts that reveal the other side of the coin: the version no make-up , natural, water and soap, which , without hesitation it brings into play the security in itself of showing itself in a true and not artificial way.

A small gesture to be close to their followers, which reveals an attitude to shorten distances, which has become a common approach, during the quarantine, among many celebrities, both because they could not rely on their trusted make-up artist , both because the desire to free oneself from the “character” to reveal one's authentic essence has increased.

There are many well-known faces who feed their feeds with home shots and not retouched. Among our homegrown stands out the very bright Barbara D'Urso who, in lockdown, gave up her magical stage lights and posted photos in a “pajamas” version revealing her freckles and a clean style contrast with the constructed make-up that the presenter shows off during her program «Non è la D'Urso» broadcast until 21 June.

Barbara D'Urso , 63 years old, is a lover of detailed and layered looks of chiaroscuro, plumping effect lips that range from nude pinks up to reds, glossy or mat, with contour always expertly defined by pencil, sometimes in contrast, and looks framed by shades on the eyelid mobile , without ever covering the entire recess to leave space between the eyebrows and the lower part of the eye, so as to give breath to a gaze that is no longer fresh.

The rules of make-up for amber and sun-kissed skin gives us, instead, Belén Rodriguez, 35 years, which in no makeup mode, reveals ephelids scattered on perfect and luminous skin even without a thread of foundation, while in a make-up version it turns into a goddess of bronzes and golden tones, an ideal choice for those like you, Argentina , is a lover of open air and solar effect looks.

The young WAG Wanda Nara , 33 years old, is from another school: if she is without make-up is even more sexy and seductive, focusing on the bursting volumes of face and body, while with make-up she focuses on a Brigitte Bardot style, slightly disheveled blond hair and a “sultry” look surrounded by pencil. A classic seductive blonde classic.

Emma Marrone , 36 years old, just appointed new X Factor judge of the edition of the 2020, it looks great in her skin and her Instagram feed is a succession of natural shots without a filter that show the beauty of the star's water and soap. What emerges from the photos in which she is made up is that Emma has a penchant for lipstick. In quarantine, having to do it alone, away from the stage and without the help of a make-up artist, red lipstick sometimes popped up on her face giving it a more polished allure. If it is, however, in the hands of an expert make-up artist, the focus of Emma's look falls on smoky eyes, but never too full, and lips in nude tones with a bright and elegant face finish.

A choice that even the international star Cameron Diaz , 47 years, seems to prefer. When the actress allows herself a revamp of her soap and water look, it is the red lipstick she uses to bring out even more her blue eyes that seem to become extremely brighter.

Alba Parietti , 58 years, lady of the show during the pandemic she climbed on the podium of the quarantine queens with her recent natural shots posted on social media. When he is without filters, he focuses on the #Iwokeuplikethis effect: slightly wrinkled face and tousled hair, as an alternative to photos in which his strategic makeup emerges as the protagonist to steal the scene. It is a mix of black pencil applied on the upper rhyme and half of the lower rhyme of the eye to widen the look, and pink nude lipsticks to dress the lips that are already too plump and seductive. Finally, Alba, like Barbara D’Urso, never gives up the touch of blush on her cheeks.

In the gallery we have collected photos of 6 stars with and without make-up.

